"Canelo-Bivol did over 600k buys" - Eddie Hearn believes Canelo Alvarez hasn't lost his star power in DAZN 

In an interview with Thaboxingvoice, Eddie Hearn gave his opinion on Canelo Alvarez's drawing power within DAZN. Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, stated that Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol was a bad pay-per-view event and that working in DAZN had diminished the Mexican's star power.

Hearn responded:

"Canelo-Bivol did over 600k buys. How is that a bad pay-per-view when Canelo vs. Plant did 700k buys, which was a fight for the undisputed championship against an American? Leonard says about how Canelo has lost his star power going on DAZN, you know that they talk about that fight was bad for Canelo Alvarez."

Hearn went on to state that Alvarez has only been with DAZN a short time, yet is one of the highest paid athletes in the world:

"He's boxed on DAZN for two years. If you read the Forbes list or the highest paid earnings list [Canelo is on there], yeah why do you think that is? Because of his relationship with DAZN, because of his star power and he's worked."

Eddie Hearn stated that he was confident the numbers for Alvarez vs. Bivol were outstanding. He feels the numbers for Alvarez vs. 'GGG' 3 will also be good.

Canelo Alvarez vs. 'GGG' 3

After many years of waiting, fans will finally get to see the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. Their first fight was a controversial split draw in 2017, while the Mexican squeaked out the win in their second in 2018. This final fight will confirm who is the better boxer.

Alvarez, now 57-2 after his loss against Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight, is returning to 168lbs to fight 'GGG'. Scheduled for September 17, 2022, the location is yet to be disclosed.

The pair have already shared 24 rounds in the ring and will have the opportunity to add another 12, provided the fight goes the distance. In this match, Alvarez will be defending his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts against Golovkin.

