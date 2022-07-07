"We have fought with a hurt hand" - Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso compares Dmitry Bivol loss with their other fights 

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Eddy Reynoso discussed Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol and how it stacked up against their other fights.

Reynoso discussed how Alvarez has won battles by overcoming tough situations:

"There's fights we've won in adverse situations. We've fought with a hurt hand, fractured hands, punches to the ribs that have hurt him in the 6th rounds, and we've ended up winning."

He went on to state how many things are attributed to a loss and what is important to focus on in the aftermath:

"When fights are lost, a lot of things come out that can contribute to the loss. But there's time when you win in adverse situations. Take the losses how they are, you keep working, keep grinding, and keep having discipline."

Eddy Reynoso wishes Andy Ruiz Jr. the best

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Ryan Garcia have left the Canelo Team and moved onto other trainers to gain more skills to help them along their boxing journeys. Ruiz Jr. has stated his split from the team has nothing to do with any bad blood, and this seems to be backed by Reynoso as well.

Eddy Reynoso told Fight Hub TV:

"The last time I saw him [Ruiz Jr.] was 15 days ago. He went to the gym, trained, and then I don't know what happened to him. But he can train where he wants, he's free. Just like when they come and ask for an opportunity for you to train him and some give them that chance. When they don't want you to train them, well they can leave. They're free and I wish them well."

While Andy Ruiz Jr.'s parting may have been easy and without tension, Ryan Garcia left Canelo's team claiming he hadn't been able to get enough time with Reynoso.

In response, Eddy Reynoso told Fight Hub TV that numbers talk, and all the boxers he trained came to him at one level and left at another.

