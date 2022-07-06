"At the end of the day he's undefeated" - Eddy Reynoso on Ryan Garcia's discipline

Eddy Reynoso has suggested that Ryan Garcia is a disciplined fighter and believes his undefeated record is proof of his commitment to boxing.

Reynoso trained Garcia for three years, leading him to victories against Luke Campbell, Francisco Fonseca and Romero Duno. However, during his time with Reynoso, former stablemate Canelo Alvarez criticized Garcia for a lack of work ethic.

'KingRy' parted ways with Reynoso back in February and linked up with Joe Goossen. Garcia had his first bout with Goossen back in April when he dominated Emmanuel Tagoe over 12 rounds to claim a unanimous decision win. The highly touted boxer is scheduled to face Javier Fortuna next on July 16.

Here's what Reynoso said in an interview with Fight Hub TV:

"Facts speak. He's had more than 30 fights and he's won. It's because he's in the gym. But people start to talk if he's disciplined or undisciplined. At the end of day he's undefeated, won all of his fights and that talks if he's disciplined or not."

Watch the full interview:

Ryan Garcia on why he left Eddy Reynoso

Following his departure from Reynoso, Ryan Garcia has claimed that he left the renowned trainer due to not receiving enough time and attention:

"I felt like there was a lack of focus and you know a lack of time so I just made a decision based on myself... Eddy is a great trainer but you have to still be there every day. I think they're gonna do good against GGG [Gennadiy Golovkin] and I hope the best for the team moving forward... I never have any bad feelings towards anybody."

Watch Garcia's recent interview with Fight Hype:

Despite initially seeming like an amicable split, Garcia and Canelo have shared harsh words about each other on social media. The former pound-for-pound king was not happy that 'KingRy' is picking Golovkin to beat him on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez on Ryan Garcia picking Gennady Golovkin to beat him: "He's just mad, he's no more in the team. But he's a little kid. My advice - focus on your career, win a world title first, then talk about other people. Because you've accomplished nothing." [ @DAZNBoxing Canelo Alvarez on Ryan Garcia picking Gennady Golovkin to beat him: "He's just mad, he's no more in the team. But he's a little kid. My advice - focus on your career, win a world title first, then talk about other people. Because you've accomplished nothing." [@DAZNBoxing]

It remains to be seen if Garcia can prove Canelo wrong and go on to win a world title. There has been speculation that 'KingRy' could face Gervonta Davis for the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship if he beats Fortuna.

