He needs to do what he's done throughout his whole career - Eddy Reynoso on Canelo Alvarez's gameplan for Dmitry Bivol

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Canelo Alvarez's coach, Eddy Reynoso, discussed their team's gameplan for the fight against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday.

When asked what Canelo needed to do in order to be successful against Bivol, the renowned trainer had this to say:

"What he's done his whole career. Cut off the ring and hit on the counter."

He made note that Dmitry Bivol is a very talented and dangerous fighter, and it would be a test for Canelo. When asked about what specific challenges Bivol poses for Alvarez, Reynoso stated:

"He'll be heavier on the day of the fight, and that's what he has in differences. He moves really well around the ring, and he's a really intelligent fighter."

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Saturday at MSG

The day Alvarez and Bivol clash is just days away, and the anticipation for their showdown is at an all time high.

The 57-1-2 fighter from Guadalajara, Mexico is known for his counterpunching abilities and excellent reading skills in order to find openings in his opponent's guard. Alvarez is regarded as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in boxing, and has fought in five different divisions of the sport.

Canelo Alvarez has had bouts against notable figures such as Floyd Mayweather, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Amir Khan. He now faces a foe capable of putting a serious roadblock in his journey to becoming the greatest ever.

Dmitry Bivol is a 19-0 fighter from Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan, and has been WBA Light Heavyweight Champion since 2017. His career includes bouts against Sullivan Barrera, Isaac Chilemba, Jean Pascal, Craig Richards, and Joe Smith Jr., who is fighting Artur Beterbiev in June to unify their titles. Bivol has a weight, height, and reach advantage over Canelo Alvarez.

Boxing fans can expect this fight to not go the distance, as both competitors have commendable knockout abilities.

