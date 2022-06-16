Edgar Berlanga faces suspension, fine for biting incident on Alexis Angulo win

Edgar Berlanga is reportedly set to face suspension for attempting to bite Alexis Angulo during their fight over the weekend.

'The Chosen One' outpointed Angulo on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City to retain his NABO Super Middleweight Title. However, Berlanga's win has been overshadowed by his in-ring misconduct in the 7th round where he tried to bite Angulo's neck.

Citing unnamed sources, ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported that the 25-year-old could face a suspension and fine for his actions. The length of the suspension is yet to be finalized as the incident is still under review by the New York State Athletic Commission.

BoxingScene.com also reported on the issue, saying that the undefeated Berlanga will likely face a six-month suspension and a $10,000 fine.

Watch Edgar Berlanga try to bite Alexis Angulo during their fight over the weekend:

Berlanga was caught on camera and by fans trying to bite the left side of Angulo's neck/shoulder in the middle of the 7th round of their bout. The incident was reminiscent of Mike Tyson's infamous ear bite on Evander Holyfield.

The referee, though, did not penalize Berlanga for his actions during the fight.

Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) showed promise early in his professional career, starting his run with 16 first-round knockouts. However, the hard-hitting prospect showed signs of slowing down and was met with fierce competition in his last four bouts, which he all won via unanimous decision.

Edgar Berlanga has apologized for the biting incident

Edgar Berlanga has already apologized for the biting incident during his fight against Alexis Angulo.

In a recent Twitter post, Berlanga admitted that emotions got the better of him. Nonetheless, he said he will take full responsibility for his actions.

Edgar Berlanga Jr @EdgarBerlangaJr I want to apologize for my actions and what I said yesterday about the Mike Tyson bite. I was in the moment and got a little ahead of myself. It doesn’t take away from the embarrassment that I have caused upon myself, my team, top ranks, and many others. I want to apologize for my actions and what I said yesterday about the Mike Tyson bite. I was in the moment and got a little ahead of myself. It doesn’t take away from the embarrassment that I have caused upon myself, my team, top ranks, and many others.

Moving forward, the upstart fighter vowed to be more mature and mindful of his behavior. In another tweet, he said:

"I reacted poorly and take full responsibility. Moving forward, I am going to be more mindful and encouraging in my behavior. Once again, I do apologize."

