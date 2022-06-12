Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo time in 25 countries:- USA, UK, Canada, Japan, India and more

Edgar Berlanga is set for the biggest test of his career against Roamer Alexis Angulo later tonight in New York.

'The Chosen One' has been one of the fastest rising stars in the sport. Sitting at 19-0, Berlanga is coming fresh off a win over Steve Rolls earlier this year. He comes into the bout against Angulo looking for the second defense of his WBO-NABO Super Middleweight title.

Angulo, on the other hand, comes into the bout holding a 27-2 professional record. The Colombian is an established veteran of the sport and has held his own against some of the biggest names in the sport including David Benavidez and Gilberto Ramirez.

Check out the timings for Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo below:

Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo - Timings

US:

The main event is expected to take place at 12:00 PM EST in the United States.

UK:

Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo main event coverage will begin around 5:00 AM BST on June 12th.

India:

The main event coverage in India will begin around 9:30 AM IST on June 12th.

Mexico:

The main event coverage in Mexico will start around 12:00 PM local time.

Australia:

The main event coverage in Australia will start around 2:00 PM local time on June 12th.

Japan:

The main event coverage in Japan will start around 1:00 PM local time on June 12th.

China:

The main event coverage in China will begin around 12:00 PM local time on June 12th.

Brazil:

Brazil's main event coverage will start at around 1:00 AM local time.

Argentina:

The main event coverage in Argentina will start at around 1:00 AM local time.

Spain:

The main event coverage in Spain will start at around 6:00 AM on Sunday.

Germany:

The main event coverage in Germany will start at around 6:00 AM local time on June 12th.

Canada:

The main event coverage in Canada will start around 12:00 PM.

Russia:

The main event coverage in Russia will start at around 7:00 AM on June 12th.

Scotland:

The main event coverage in Scotland will start at around 5:00 AM on Sunday.

Ireland:

The main event coverage in Ireland will start at around 5:00 AM on June 12th.

Pakistan:

Pakistan's main event coverage will start at around 9:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Portugal:

The main event coverage in Portugal will start at around 5:00 AM local time on June 12.

New Zealand:

The main event coverage in New Zealand will start at around 4:00 PM on Sunday.

France:

Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo main event coverage in France will start at around 6:00 AM on June 12.

Denmark:

The main event coverage in Denmark will start at around 6:00 AM on Sunday.

South Africa:

The main event coverage in South Africa will start at around 6:00 AM on June 12.

Egypt:

The main event coverage in Egypt will start at around 6:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Finland:

The main event coverage in Finland will start at around 7:00 AM on June 12.

Italy:

The main event coverage in Italy will start at around 6:00 AM local time on Sunday.

South Korea:

The main event coverage in South Korea will begin at 1:00 PM local time on June 12.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far