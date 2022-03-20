×
Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls full card results

Modified Mar 20, 2022 05:05 PM IST
News

Undefeated Super-Middleweight Edgar Berlanga took on veteran Steve Rolls at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The Puerto Rican prospect looked to further his unbeaten record over an experienced fighter. Rolls, on the other hand, looked to derail the Berlanga hype train and deliver a huge upset.

The co-main event of the evening featured another Puerto Rican. 19-year-old unbeaten prospect Xander Zayas took on Quincy LaVallais in an eight-round light middleweight matchup. Zayas looked to beat a highly skilled American boxer in his quest for a world title. LaVallais, however, wanted to upset the Puerto Rican and establish his name in the division as a top contender.

The Top Rank card was full of unbeaten stars and promised to be a good show.

Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls main card results

Edgar Berlanga def. Steve Rolls via unanimous decision (96-94, 97-93, 97-93) to retain the NABO Super Middleweight Championship

And still UNDEFEATED 💎 @EdgarBerlangaJr x #BerlangaRolls https://t.co/dM4NRwQaIv

Edgar Berlanga managed to secure the unanimous decision victory over Steve Rolls. However, the knockout artist was unable to deliver a knockout and fans were not that impressed by his performance. Considering the fact that Berlanga was fighting a much older foe, his performance was far from impressive.

Xander Zayas def. Quincy LaVallais via unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-71)

Ringside view of the punishment @XanderZayas is dishing out 👀#BerlangaRolls https://t.co/5vTPL2f2eb

Puerto Rican phenom Xander Zayas put on yet another dominant performance against Quincy LaVallais. The American tried his best to avoid Zayas' offensive advances using his head and body movement but Zayas was extremely crafty. The 19-year-old got into a rhythm and completely dominated the fight, hurting his opponent on multiple occasions.

John Bauza def. Tony Luis via unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 78-74)

8 rounds in the books.Puerto Rican-born @JohnBauza handles business 👏 https://t.co/HWRXklcQGP

The opening bout of the main card was yet another Puerto Rican in John Bauza who took on Canadian Tony Luis. Buaza managed to secure the unanimous decision victory over his opponent making it an incredible night for the thousands of Puerto Rican fans who filled up MSG's Hulu Theater.

Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls undercard results

Jahi Tucker def. Tracey McGruder via unanimous decision (60-52, 59-55, 59-55)

Welterweight prospect Jahi Tucker remains unbeaten💥 https://t.co/va4JeehL8J

Henry Lebron def. Josec Ruiz via TKO (R7 at 2:23)

Henry Lebron POURING it on. #BerlangaRolls https://t.co/eCdRLd7nRU

Bruce Carrington def. Yeuri Andujar via KO (R5 at 0:51)

HIGHLIGHT REEL FOR THE HOMETOWN 🏠My goodness, @B_Carrington1 🤯 https://t.co/v3dy5MOMzP

Armani Almestica def. Luis Valentin Portalatin via TKO (R3 at 1:57)

Felt that uppercut thru the screen 🤭#BerlangaRolls | LIVE on @ESPNPlus https://t.co/K0XwI75Zle

Kelvin Davis def. Phillip Carmouche via TKO (R4)

KO + THE BACKFLIP CELLY @KelvinDavis_ opens up the show 🍿 https://t.co/ybvaW1EvzZ

