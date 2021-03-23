5 most terrifying knockout artists in UFC heavyweight history 

The UFC heavyweight champion is called "the baddest man on the planet" for good reason. The giants of the heavyweight division have delivered some of the scariest finishes in MMA history.

From one-punch walk-offs to spinning heel kicks, here are the top 5 most terrifying heavyweight knockout artists in UFC history.

#5 Mark Hunt

UFC 200: Hunt vs Lesnar

‘The Super Samoan’ Mark Hunt was one of the biggest knockout artists in UFC heavyweight history. The former K1 Grand Prix champion kickboxer had a dynamite left hand. He made the walk-off KO famous in the UFC octagon.

During his UFC career, Hunt knocked out Roy Nelson, Cheick Kongo, Stefan Struve, Bigfoot Silva, and former UFC champion Frank Mir. With 7 total UFC KOs in the heavyweight division, the Kiwi combat sports star deserves his place on this list.

#4 Stipe Miocic

UFC 203: Miocic v Overeem

The UFC heavyweight GOAT makes the cut with an impressive 8 knockouts in the octagon. The two-time heavyweight champion has a record 4 knockouts in UFC heavyweight title fights.

He has knocked out former UFC champions Daniel Cormier, Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski, and Junior Dos Santos. Stipe Miocic also stopped MMA legend Alastair Overeem in their title matchup at UFC 203 in his hometown of Cleveland.

#3 Junior Dos Santos

UFC Fight Night

The former UFC heavyweight champion had an unbelievable 10 KOs in the octagon. The Brazilian was famous for his outstanding boxing skills and power.

JDS knocked out former UFC champs Cain Velazquez, Frank Mir, and Fabricio Werdum. He also knocked out Mark Hunt with a spinning heel kick and stopped Derrick Lewis in their main event matchup. Dos Santos holds a hard-fought decision victory over the heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic.

#2 Derrick Lewis

UFC 229: Lewis v Volkov

‘The Black Beast’ has the fearsome record for the most KOs in UFC heavyweight history at 12. This is also tied with Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history across all weight classes.

During his UFC run, Lewis has knocked out Curtis Blaydes, Alexey Oleinik, Travis Browne, and Gabriel Gonzaga. Lewis’s most famous KO came in the final seconds of his clash with Alexander Volkov. After losing the entire fight Derrick Lewis landed a right-hand bomb to drop the Russian who he finished with ferocious ground strikes.

#1 Francis Ngannou

UFC 249 Ngannou v Rozenstruik

There isn't a scarier knockout artist in the UFC heavyweight division than Francis Ngannou. 'The Predator’ has a professional MMA record of 15-3 with 9 KOs in his UFC career.

Ngannou has laid waste to the heavyweight division. He’s knocked out former UFC champions Cain Velazquez and Andrei Arlovski, top 5 UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes twice, Junior Dos Santos, and Jarzinho Rozenstruik.

Ngannou delivered one of the most devastating and frightening knockouts in UFC history when he stopped Alastair Overeem with a brutal uppercut.