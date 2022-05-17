"Very underrated fighter" - Enzo Maccarinelli praises Amir Khan following retirement announcement

Enzo Maccarinelli recently sat down with Boxing Social and offered his opinion on Amir Khan's retirement. Khan announced his retirement on Twitter last week, stating that it was time to hang up his gloves after a 27-year-long career.

When discussing Khan, Maccarinelli had this to say:

"Very underrated fighter. I don't think he's appreciated as much as he should be. Fought anyone, fought everyone. Win or lose, he always put it on the line. He never went in to win on points. He always went in to entertain, and when you're going to entertain, like myself, I've been caught a few times, and it's only because I've been trying to finish. Khan was the same."

When asked what his favorite memory of Amir Khan was, he stated:

"The Maidana fight. It took two to tango that night, but the way he survived was extraordinary. He took an absolute hammering but he didn't look for a way out. He stayed in there, he wanted that win. He showed himself to be a true fighter. If I go back to watch a Khan fight, that's the fight I go watch."

Amir Khan @amirkingkhan It’s time to hang up my gloves.

I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.

It's time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.

A review of Amir Khan's career

Amir Khan, nicknamed 'King', held a record of 34-6, with 21 KOs to his name. He fought in multiple weight classes including lightweight, light-welterweight, welterweight, and middleweight.

He started out his amateur career as a silver medalist in the 2004 Olympics at the young age of 17. From there, he was named the prospect of the year by ESPN in 2007.

His long-running career included barnburning shows with opponents such as Andreas Kotelnik, Paul Malignaggi, Marcos Maidana, Paul McCloskey, Danny Garcia, Julio Diaz, Kell Brook, Chris Algieri, and Canelo Alvarez.

Throughout his career, Khan has held the Unifed Light-Welterweight Title between 2009 and 2012 and the WBC Silver Welterweight Title between 2014 and 2016.

Fans of Khan's know his retirement is well deserved after such a long and exciting career.

