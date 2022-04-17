Errol Spence Jr. defeats Yordenis Ugas via TKO in the 10th round

Errol Spence Jr. defeated Yordenis Ugas via TKO (doctor's stoppage) in the 10th round of their highly anticipated matchup.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Spence Jr. vs. Ugas, and the fight certainly lived up to it. Coming off a 17-month layoff, 'The Truth' put on a dominant performance to mark his 28th career victory.

SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing



Spence retains his titles and claims the WBA strap via TKO in front of a buzzing FIGHT’S OVER!! #AndStill Spence retains his titles and claims the WBA strap via TKO in front of a buzzing @ATTStadium FIGHT’S OVER!! #AndStillSpence retains his titles and claims the WBA strap via TKO in front of a buzzing @ATTStadium 🔥 https://t.co/PiO3oNRQ0Q

Spence Jr. worked Yordenis Ugas' body throughout the fight in an attempt to suck the air out of him. The two went blow for blow for the majority of the fight; however, it was 'The Truth' who did the most damage.

Even though Errol Spence Jr. was controlling the pace of the fight, he suffered a late scare in the sixth round. Yordenis Ugas hit 'The Truth' with an uppercut which knocked the mouthpiece out of the latter's mouth. Thinking that the referee had called a timeout, Spence Jr. let his hands down and was hit with a vicious right hand, sending him to the ropes.

However, 'The Truth' regained momentum and continued to pile on the pressure following the sixth round. Eventually, doctors had to call the fight off in the tenth round after examining Yordenis Ugas' eye, making Spence Jr. the unified WBC, WBA, and IBF Welterweight champion.

Errol Spence Jr. calls out Terence Crawford following his win over Yordenis Ugas

Following a dominant victory over Yordenis Ugas, Spence Jr. has laid his eyes on a potential bout against Terence Crawford.

During the post-fight ring interview, 'The Truth' was asked to comment on the fight he'd like to get next. The 28-0 fighter claimed to have his eyes set on 'Bud'. He said:

“Everybody knows who I want next, I want Terence Crawford next. That’s the fight that I want, that’s the fight everybody else wants. Terence, I’m coming for that motherf***ing belt.”

It is worth noting that Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have been trying to fight each other for years. However, the fight is yet to become a reality. It will be interesting to see whether the two can finally square off inside the ring.

Edited by Avinash Tewari