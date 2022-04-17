Watch: Errol Spence Jr. takes on reporter Brian Custer in a boxing ring

Errol Spence Jr. has Yordenis Ugas to deal with later tonight, but he's also recently sparred with Brian Custer.

'The Truth' is set to square off with '54 Milagros' with the WBC, IBF, and WBA (Super) welterweight titles at stake. To prepare for the matchup, he's done more than his fair share of sparring and training.

Some of that training has seemingly taken place with Showtime's Brian Custer. The veteran commentator is one of the best in the business as far as play-byplay goes. As he prepared to call the action, he decided to get in the ring with the welterweight champ.

Yesterday, the 51-year-old took to social media to showcase his training with Spence Jr. Despite not being a trainer boxer, the commentator held his own in sparring.

It seemed to be in good fun, as the two men only threw body shots. The video only showed a minute of 'The Truth' and Custer trading blows, but some of them had a surprising amount of heat on them. Captioning the video on social media, the commentator posted:

"What a honor it was to say I got to share the ring with on of the P4P best fighters in the world, the unified welterweight champion aka the big [fish], Errol Spence Jr. Even if he tried to crack my sternum!"

Watch Spence Jr. spar with Showtime's Brian Custer below:

Errol Spence Jr. is going for the knockout against Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr. seemingly had a fun time sparring with Brian Custer. However, it won't be all fun and games when he steps into the ring with Yordenis Ugas.

'The Truth' is set to get in the ring tonight on Showtime pay-per-view. Recently, Spence Jr. has criticized fighters who are only searching for the finish. He feels that knockout-minded competitors tend to lose as they don't have too many options outside of a stoppage.

However, that doesn't mean that Spence Jr. won't search for a knockout himself. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, the 32-year-old revealed that he's gunning for a knockout against Ugas. He said:

"There's nothing to elaborate, I said what I said. I'm going for a knockout so if I get it, I get it, if I don't, I don't. I know I'm getting the win 100% but I definitely want a knockout."

