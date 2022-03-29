"Fake as f***" - Fans claim Floyd Mayweather's $100,000 giveaway is fake

Floyd Mayweather has announced the winner for his $100k giveaway.

Last week, 'Money' Mayweather announced the launch of his new NFT Project, Mayweverse. In order to celebrate the launch of his project, he announced a hundred thousand dollar giveaway. Earlier today, 'Money' Mayweather announced the winner of the giveaway and fans spotted something fishy.

The winner of the giveaway was an Instagram user. The giveaway was conducted exclusively on Instagram and when a random user-picking generator is used, the fans are usually able to see who the winner is. Many fans began complaining on Twitter:

"What IG has to do with twitter giveaway? Shame! Fake giveaway people Next time maybe do a giveaway with less money but make it real dude"

Anca @MissAnkNft

"What IG has to do with twitter giveaway? Shame! Fake giveaway people Next time maybe do a giveaway with less money but make it real dude"

"It's supposed to be a twitter RT algorithm. What does IG have to do with anything?"

Dhaalo💎 #

"It's supposed to be a twitter RT algorithm. What does IG have to do with anything?"

"This sh** fake as f***"

Fans pose a very relevant question. How did an Instagram user win a Twitter giveaway? Floyd Mayweather had not posted the giveaway on his Instagram, and it was a strictly Twitter-based giveaway. This is what got many fans thinking that it may be fake. However, many other users also congratulated the winner, talking about how his life changed that day.

Floyd Mayweather has not yet responded to the claims. It will be interesting to see if what the fans said proves true or false. 'Money' Mayweather, as the name suggests, is not someone who will have any trouble giving away $100k in cash. The former World Champ wears watches that cost more than that.

Floyd Mayweather announces the winner of the $100,000 giveaway

Floyd Mayweather announced the winner of the $100k giveaway on Twitter. In a video posted on his Mayweverse Twitter account, he announced the winner of the giveaway and showed fans how the winner was selected:

"Mister I don't lose at nothing is back. I'm here to announce, there's one lucky winner for the hundred k. His social media page is, @f.ali04, you are the lucky winner for the hundred k. Once again, that's @f.ali04, you are the lucky winner. But I want everybody to continue to follow Mayyweverse. More prizes, and more cash."

Mayweverse 🥊 @Mayweverse

The lucky winner is f.ali04 (IG)



Congratulations to you we will get in contact with you to give you the 100,000$



Many other big surprises are coming…

The lucky winner is f.ali04 (IG)

Congratulations to you we will get in contact with you to give you the 100,000$

Many other big surprises are coming…

Stay Active 🥊

A short snippet at the end of the announcement shows a countdown followed by the reveal of the person's username. The video does display the name of the same user on Instagram.

