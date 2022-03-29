"One lucky holder will win $15,000" - Floyd Mayweather releases 1000 NFTs with access to gyms, events and more

Floyd Mayweather has released 1000 NFTs that will give its holders access to his gyms, events and more.

After years of taking part in various business ventures, 'Money' recently launched his NFT project, 'Mayweverse', making his way into the NFT space. The project is set to have a limited supply of 5,000 NFTs - five cards of 1,000 each. Each of those cards will have their own benefits and perks.

Floyd Mayweather recently took to Twitter to reveal the perks of one of those five cards. As revealed by 'Money', all 1,000 owners of the "Gym + Events pass card" NFT will have access to the gyms and events of the undefeated boxer. Moreover, one lucky holder will be rewarded with a cash price of a $15,000.

Mayweather took to Twitter for the reveal, writing:

"The Gym + Events pass card has a supply of 1,000 NFTs One lucky holder will win 15,000$ by owning this NFT. This card will give access to Floyd’s Gym & Events in the Metaverse. RT if you like it"

Mayweather has certainly increased the hype around his NFT project by announcing the addition of real-world utility for the holders of the card. The perks of the remaining four NFT cards are expected to be announced soon.

Floyd Mayweather talks about Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

'Money' recently opened up on the highly-anticipated bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero. 'Tank' and 'Rolly' are set to cross paths inside the ring on May 28. Interestingly, both Davis and Romero are currently being promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, Floyd Mayweather shed some light on the bout, suggesting it to be a matchup between "two heavy-hitters."

During a recent interview with FightHype, he said:

"Two heavy-hitters, you know, two heavy-hitters. Of course Tank has more experience at this level, at this particular time. But Rolly, he talk a good game, he also fight a good game coz he's undefeated. But, you know, a very exciting matchup, two heavy-hitters, everybody is anticipating this fight."

Watch Floyd Mayweather's full interview with FightHype below:

