"He also fight a good game" - Floyd Mayweather talks about Rolly Romero vs. Gervonta Davis

Floyd Mayweather spoke about the upcoming bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero. Mayweather is an advisor-cum-promoter for Gervonta Davis and has been by his side for a long time. In an interview with FightHype.com Mayweather spoke about the upcoming fight:

"Two heavy-hitters, you know, two heavy-hitters. Of course Tank has more experience at this level, at this particular time. But Rolly, he talk a good game, he also fight a good game coz he's undefeated. But, you know, a very exciting matchup, two heavy-hitters, everybody is anticipating this fight."

Take a look at the interview:

Floyd Mayweather and 'Tank' are currently not on the best of terms. There is a rift between Davis and Mayweather as 'Tank' revealed that his contract with Mayweather Promotions is about to end. Despite all this, he still has the task of facing Rolly Romero. The Las Vegas native is a very brash young fighter who has a very different style when compared to Davis.

Do you think he should stay with Floyd or move by his own?! Gervonta 'Tank' Davis says that his contract with Mayweather Promotions will end after Rolly Romero fight...Do you think he should stay with Floyd or move by his own?! #DavisRomero Gervonta 'Tank' Davis says that his contract with Mayweather Promotions will end after Rolly Romero fight...Do you think he should stay with Floyd or move by his own?! #DavisRomero https://t.co/FrijND2T0F

'Tank' is very technically sound and has good power and accuracy in his punches. Rolly, on the other hand, is a very tough fighter who has a lot of grit and determination. His rough style of fighting will definitely be a challenge for 'Tank'. It will be interesting to see how Davis tackles his fighting style.

Floyd Mayweather promotes his new NFT project Mayweverse

Floyd Mayweather is the latest celebrity to get into the world of NFTs. The online trading space has blown up over the last year and millions of dollars in cryptocurrency are bought and sold everyday in the space. In his latest business venture, 'Money' Mayweather decided to release his own NFT project and promoted it via his social media:

"Mr. I don't lose at nothing, is back and if you in the NFT world and you betting on me, you will never lose. Ladies and gentlemen, follow me. As you can see, we like to call this the great room, coz I'm great. Let's go in here, that beautiful masterpiece right there, soon that's gonna be an NFT. But what I need you to do right now, go get Mayweverse. That's my new NFT, I've been working on that for months and I just dropped right now, go get it."

Take a look at the video:

Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather After many months of hard work

I’m launching my new NFT Project @mayweverse



The collection will have 5,000 NFTs (5 different NFTs cards of 1,000 each).



Each card has a different rarity, utilities & prizes.



More information on the roadmap will be announced soon.



Stay Tuned🥊 After many months of hard workI’m launching my new NFT Project @mayweverseThe collection will have 5,000 NFTs (5 different NFTs cards of 1,000 each).Each card has a different rarity, utilities & prizes.More information on the roadmap will be announced soon. Stay Tuned🥊 https://t.co/SxZ916p0HP

The Mayweverse NFT project boasts of a total of 5,000 NFTs, all of which have their own rarity, utilities and prizes. It will be interesting to see how Mayweather's new NFT project does and if his fans do actually benefit from it.

