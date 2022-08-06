"someone's daddy" - Fans react to KSI's body transformation ahead of the Alex Wassabi fight 

KSI's physical transformation ahead of his upcoming fight against Alex Wassabi has sent fans into a frenzy. The Brit recently posted a video on Twitter flexing his shredded body.

In the video, the YouTuber can be seen completely out of shape at the beginning of the year and now, with just under a month away from his return to the boxing ring, he's in the shape of his life.

Watch the video below:

ksi @KSI . I’ll just post it here TikTok age restricted my video because it thought my chest were actual tits. I’ll just post it here TikTok age restricted my video because it thought my chest were actual tits 😂😂😂😂. I’ll just post it here https://t.co/R6H64RYrJ7

Take a look at some of the best reactions to the YouTuber's video below:

KSI will be returning to the boxing ring after a two-year hiatus. He was last seen in action against Logan Paul back in September 2019. Having won their rematch via a split decision, the Brit took a step back from boxing and began focusing on his music career.

'JJ' will now make his way back into the squared circle against fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi, who defeated the former's younger brother in a bout earlier this year. It will be interesting to see how the fight plays out when the two enter the boxing ring on August 27th.

KSI claims Alex Wassabi doesn't have the "killer instinct"

KSI recently drew parallels between himself and Jake Paul during a face-off against Alex Wassabi. Going into the fight, the Brit has made it known that he wants to avenge his brother and claimed to be on a different level than that of his opponent. The 29-year-old made sure to reiterate the same during their face-off.

Also, during their face-off hosted by Wade Plemons, 'JJ' claimed that even though Alex Wassabi is a nice guy, he doesn't have "that killer instinct" like Jake Paul and himself. He said:

"You're a nice guy, you're a very nice guy, but you don't have that oomph. You don't have that killer instinct okay, the stuff that me and Jake Paul have, okay. That evil spite, you don't have that. So I'm gonna go in and I'm gonna show you what that f***ing feels like and then you're gonna be like s**t, this is a lot. This is a lot of pressure, and then you're gonna start panicking."

Watch the full face-off below:

