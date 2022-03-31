"He did what made him happy"- Floyd Mayweather backs Canelo Alvarez for choosing Dmitry Bivol

Floyd Mayweather supports Canelo Alvarez's decision to opt to fight Dmitry Bivol.

The Mexican has been subject to a lot of criticism ever since it was announced that his next fight would be against the Russian. Alvarez has been demeaned for declining offers to face Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez, who are considered his "real" challenges.

However, it is worth noting that Canelo Alvarez is moving up to light-heavyweight to fight Bivol for a world title in a fifth different weight division. Amidst all the criticism, Mayweather has backed the pound-for-pound king to do what he wants. During a recent interview with FightHype, Floyd Mayweather was asked to comment on the situation. 'Money' said:

"He [Canelo] did what made him happy. Sometimes you gotta what makes you happy."

Watch Mayweather's full interview with FightHype below:

Floyd Mayweather released NFTs with access to his gyms and events

One of the many reasons for Floyd Mayweather's financial success has been his ability to dive into various businesses over the years. 'Money' recently marked his way into the NFT space by releasing his own NFT collection called the 'Mayweverse.'

'Mayweverse' is set to have five cards with a limited supply of 1,000 NFTs for each card. Moreover, each of those cards will have different utilities and perks. Interestingly, the perks of one of those cards have recently been revealed, and the owners will have access to gyms and events of the undefeated boxer.

The official Twitter account of 'Mayweverse' recently released the "Gym+Events pass card" NFT and announced that in addition to the perks of the card, one lucky owner would receive a prize of $15,000. The post read:

"The Gym + Events pass card has a supply of 1,000 NFTs One lucky holder will win 15,000$ by owning this NFT. This card will give access to Floyd’s Gym & Events in the Metaverse. RT if you like it"

Check out the post below:

Mayweverse 🥊 @Mayweverse



The hype around this NFT project has undoubtedly been increased by adding real-world utility for card holders. The benefits of the remaining four NFT cards are expected to be announced soon.

