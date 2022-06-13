"There's no fighter better than me now" - Floyd Mayweather on becoming a Boxing Hall of Famer

Floyd Mayweather was recently inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame. 'Money' claimed there was nobody better than him now that his legacy has been solidified in boxing history.

During his speech, the undefeated fighter got the crowd involved by having them repeat his mantra of "hard work, dedication" and "all work is easy work." He also thanked his father for all he's done and helped him accomplish in his life.

As he closed out his speech, Mayweather stated:

"I'm the best. I will always be the best. There's no fighter in the past that's better than me, there's no fighter in the future that's going to be better than me, and there's no fighter better than me right now."

His speech was full of typical Floyd Mayweather bravado, but clearly showed his appreciation for the induction into the Hall of Fame for all of his hard work, dedication and love of the sport of boxing.

Watch his speech here:

Floyd Mayweather's best fights

Floyd Mayweather has an undefeated record of 50-0. He has put on shows for fans for nearly two decades, and has shown what hard work, dedication, perseverance, and talent can get someone.

Some of Mayweather's best fights include Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, and Oscar De La Hoya.

In 2012, Mayweather jumped up in weight to fight Miguel Cotto. The match had been expected to go Mayweather's way easily, but Cotto put up a great fight and even gave Mayweather a bloody nose. The victory was a UD for 'Money', but the back and forth display of grit lands this as an all-time great fight.

In 2012, Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez met in the ring. The fight ended in a majority decision for Mayweather. It was Alvarez's first defeat and, after the tough loss, he has gone on a tear throughout boxing and is now one of the best boxers in the world.

In his bout against Oscar De La Hoya in 2007, Mayweather's split decision win earned him the title of becoming a five-weight world champion. This fight also became the most lucrative boxing match in history, and helped Mayweather become a pay-per-view star.

Mayweather posted this celebratory picture to Instagram and shared his gratitude for the induction:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far