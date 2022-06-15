"I put the heavyweights out of business" - Floyd Mayweather says he brought "crazy money" to lighter weight classes

While being interviewed by EsNews, Floyd Mayweather explained his impact on boxing and bringing attention to the lower weight classes.

He recalled how he had to put in a lot of hard work before earning the nicknames 'Pretty Boy' Floyd and 'Money' Mayweather. He didn't start as a huge name, and had to grind to get the recognition, fame, and money that he has today:

"When I was a kid, the heavyweights and the welterweights were the sh*t, but when I came in I put the heavyweights out of business. Then I brought crazy money to the small weight classes, that's what I did in the sport of boxing."

Mayweather went on to state that the attention he brought to the smaller weight classes has made everyone more hungry for success:

"So now, all the fighters are, 'I just wanna get paid, I just wanna get paid!' Before I got paid I put in a lot of hard work, and that's what it's about. These guys wouldn't be getting the money they're getting if it wasn't for me. I changed boxing totally, and we will continue to keep random blood and urine testing. Let's clean the sport up, let's even the playing field."

See Floyd's statement here:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura exhibition bout

Despite taking on more of a trainer role with some of his proteges, Floyd Mayweather is continuing to take on exhibition bouts even in retirement. His next match is scheduled for September against Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

The young fighter and the 50-0 Hall of Famer recently had their first press conference with Rizin, the organization that they will be fighting under.

Asakura stated that his plans for this fight are to beat Mayweather and catapult himself into stardom. He explained that he was going to use 'Money' to raise his name and value on an international level.

Mayweather stated that his reason for continuing to take exhibition rounds is to do with fans' interest in still seeing him box. He also noted that it keeps him in shape. It seems that as long as there is drawing power for Floyd Mayweather fights, fans will continue to get to see him step in the ring, even after retirement.

Watch the press conference here:

