Watch: Laila Ali pays respect to Floyd Mayweather's family at Boxing Hall of Fame induction

Laila Ali was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame over the weekend and spared a moment to show respect to Floyd Mayweather and his family during her speech.

Ali made it to the induction hall, just like her father, the legendary and iconic Muhammed Ali. As she talked about the people who helped her get where she needed to be in her career, she thanked Floyd Mayweather and his family:

"I have had the opportunity to work with amazing trainers, one of them being your [Floyd Mayweather] uncle. Mayweathers, I respect your family."

Laila Ali went undefeated in her career with a record of 24 wins and 21 knockouts. Nicknamed 'She Bee Stingin', 'Madame Butterfly', and 'Pretty Baby', Ali held the WBC, WIBA, IWBF, and IBA Women's Super Middleweight Titles, and the IWBF Light Heavyweight Title. She is widely considered one of the best female boxers of all time.

Ali posted this photo with another inductee, Sparkle Lee, to her Instagram:

Watch the clip here:

Laila Ali's greatest knockouts

Laila Ali remained undefeated inside the ring, and became a knockout artist, finishing 21 of her 24 opponents. Some of her best knockouts are against Erin Toughill, Nikki Eplion, and Christy Martin.

When Laila Ali and Erin Toughill met in the ring, Muhammed Ali sat ringside to watch their bout. With the added pressure and support of her father there to watch her fight, Ali turned on the turbojets and did not let up on Toughill for even a moment. The bout ended in a technical knockout in the third round and Ali became the first woman to win a World Boxing Council Title.

Ali and Nikki Eplion met in 2004, but the night ended early for Eplion. Ali showed off her quick hands and feet, becoming reminiscent of her father when he was in the ring. After getting knocked down twice in the third round, Ali knocked her down again early in the fourth. The ref waved off the match halfway through, maintaining Ali's undefeated record.

Heading into the match with Christy Martin, Ali had vowed to stop her within five rounds, which she would prove to make good on. She defeated Martin in the fourth after sending her down onto the canvas in the fourth where she was counted out by the ref.

Ali helped pave the way for women in boxing, so her spot in the Boxing Hall of Fame is more than well deserved.

Ali posted this picture with Andre Ward and other boxers to Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far