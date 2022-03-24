Muhammad Ali's daughter shows her son's uncanny resemblance with the legend

Muhammad Ali's daughter Laila has taken to social media to show off an uncanny resemblance.

The famous Muhammad Ali is considered by many to be the greatest boxer of all time. Holding a professional record of 56-5, he was the only heavyweight ever to capture the lineal title on three separate occasions. His daughter, Laila, decided to follow in his footsteps.

Laila went on to become one of the greatest female boxers of all time and retired undefeated with a professional record of 24-0. With multiple titles to her name, she decided to hang up the gloves in 2007 at the age of 37.

Following her retirement, she decided to settle down and have a family. Laila gave birth to a son the year after she retired, and he's now 13. The former champion has taken to social media to share a picture with her son, who shares a shocking resemblance to his grandfather, Muhammad. The post read:

"I'm still amazed at how my boy looks just like my Dad...with a sprinkle of my husband too."

See Muhammad Ali's daughter and grandson below:

Muhammad Ali's legacy in boxing lives on

Muhammad Ali retired from boxing in 1981, following a loss to Trevor Berbick. After the contest, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which the champion would struggle with until his passing in 2016.

While Muhammad carried the Ali name for so long in the ring, he's since been succeeded by several great boxers. First, it was Laila Ali, who boxed professionally from 1999 to 2007. For years, there wasn't much on the horizon for the storied boxing family.

However, that changed last year. After a quiet amateur career, Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad, went pro in 2021. He was quickly signed to Top Rank and is managed by his grandfather's promoter, Bob Arum.

He wore his grandfather's everlast trunks for his first professional contest. The gear was passed down to him following Muhammad's passing in 2016. Ali Walsh went on to win that fight by knockout, which was a sign of what was to come.

The 21-year-old quickly racked up four wins in under six months, with three of them coming via stoppage. After a very small amateur career comprising of only 30 bouts, he's already catapulted his way into the limelight at middleweight.

While it's going to be tough to fill the shoes of a legend, Ali Walsh is making a good go of it so far.

