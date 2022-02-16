"Do I get Athlete of the Century?" - Floyd Mayweather compares himself to Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Floyd Mayweather recently made his case for why he believes he is one of the greatest athletes of all time.

The night before Superbowl Sunday, Mayweather sat down with the crew of The Pivot podcast to discuss everything going on in his life. 'Money' spoke about how he has influenced athlete pay and discussed the longevity of his career. He said:

"I've been fighting since Michael Jordan was playing basketball. I was getting it in, I was undefeated from there till now. And then LeBron James career is almost over and I'm still getting it, a one man army. So a lot of times when I be seeing these different athletes, like 'Oh this athlete got Athlete of the Decade. I'm like well sh**, do I get Athlete of the Century?"

Floyd Mayweather made his professional boxing debut in 1996, when Michael Jordan won his fifth ring with the Chicago Bulls. His last fight came against Logan Paul in June last year, a year after LeBron James won his fourth championship ring.

Mayweather's feat of going undefeated in fifty professional fights is unheard of in the world of professional boxing. He has beaten the likes of Marcos Maidana, Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, Ricky Hatton, Oscar de la Hoya, Zab Judah and Arturo Gatti, to name a few.

Logan Paul is suing Floyd Mayweather for not paying him

Floyd Mayweather took on Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition bout last year at the Hard Rock Stadium. 'Maverick' managed to go the distance with the boxing great. However, fans were not amused by how often Paul was clinching.

Since their bout, Paul has repeatedly called out Mayweather for delaying his payment. 'Money' is yet to respond to the YouTuber-turned-boxer's allegations.

but no worries @Floydmayweather, Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months.but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4 Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months. but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4 https://t.co/0G8SZ960IM

Even at forty-four years of age, Mayweather put on a boxing masterclass against his taller and stronger opponent. Despite having the height, weight, and reach advantage over 'Money', Paul hardly dealt any damage. The fight sold over a million pay-per-views.

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Logan Paul is Considering Suing Floyd Mayweather for Non-Payment; Says Mayweather Asked for a Rematch dlvr.it/SJrhxR Logan Paul is Considering Suing Floyd Mayweather for Non-Payment; Says Mayweather Asked for a Rematch dlvr.it/SJrhxR https://t.co/qKzLC9KgbJ

