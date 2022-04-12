"This is about Tank and Rolly" - Floyd Mayweather doesn't want to steal the spotlight from Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero

Floyd Mayweather is not trying to steal Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero's limelight. Mayweather is currently preparing for his fight against Don Moore on May 14th. Both 'Tank' and Rolly are also preparing for their fight on May 28th. When Mayweather's press conference for his next fight was held on the same day as the Davis vs. Romero press conference, it raised a lot of eyebrows:

In an interview with FightHype.com, Mayweather clarified that he is not trying to steal their limelight:

"I want both of them to go out there and give the people what they want to see, entertainment. You know that's what it really, it's about, entertaining the people. This is not about Floyd Mayweather and Rolly this is not about Floyd Mayweather and Tank. This is about Tank and Rolly, they're fighting. This has nothing to do with me. What I'm doing in Dubai is not going on my boxing record, this has nothing to do with me."

'Tank' also tweeted out about the whole situation, saying Mayweather was jealous, in a since deleted tweet. It seems as though the rift between Floyd Mayweather and his protégé is not getting any better. The whole situation started off when Davis tweeted out saying his contract with Mayweather Promotions was ending soon.

Floyd Mayweather compares himself to Julio Cesar Chavez and Sugar Ray Robinson

In the same interview with FightHype.com, the 45-year-old boxer compared himself to Julio Cesar Chavez and Sugar Ray Robinson. 'Money' Mayweather was talking about his accomplishments in the sport and how he compares against some of the greats in boxing:

"Sometimes they go, 'Julio Cesar Chavez went 89-0.' I beat more champions than he beat in 100-and-something fights. Then they talk about Sugar Ray Robinson. Again, I beat more champions than Sugar Ray Robinson beat in his illustrious career."

Mayweather is one of the most successful boxers the sport has ever seen. He has earned more from his boxing career than anyone before him. However, Mayweather, Chavez, and Robinson fought in completely different eras, so it would be unfair to compare 'Money' Mayweather to either of the two legends.

Julio Cesar Chavez and Sugar Ray Robinson helped pave the way for the sport and deserve all the credit and more for bringing the sport into mainstream entertainment.

