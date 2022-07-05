Floyd Mayweather suggests interesting change for potential Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. rematch 

In a phone call interview with Fight Hype, Floyd Mayweather discussed his opinions on how a rematch between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. should go down.

He praised Devin Haney, who was forced into enemy territory where the majority of the country was backing 'Ferocious':

"You look at Devin, he proved himself by going over into Kambosos' backyard in his country and beat him."

It is a feat that can be stressful for any fighter, but Haney also dealt with issues getting his father and head trainer into Australia. This can add even more mental handicaps when facing someone an entire continent is behind, but Haney still persevered and won their match.

Mayweather now thinks a rematch, if done, should take place on neutral ground:

"It's okay to do a rematch, but we got to do a rematch on an even playing field. Not in America, not in Australia, but somewhere else."

Due to such a decisive display of fight IQ and physicality on Haney's part, many fans might think there isn't a need for a rematch. However, with Kambosos' rematch clause, it is very likely we will get to see a Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. 2 down the road.

Nothing has been confirmed or talked about in depth, but if the clause is invoked, perhaps a rematch will happen later this year, or early in 2023.

Floyd Mayweather's next fight against Mikuru Asakura

Floyd Mayweather's next boxing match is against a rising star in mixed martial arts in Japan, Mikuru Asakura.

Their exhibition bout is set for September 2022. Despite retiring from professional boxing after defeating Conor McGregor for his 50th win in 2017, Mayweather has remained active in the exhibition world.

This time, he will face a 16-3 (with 8 KOs) southpaw fighter from Tokyo, Japan in a Rizin exhibition bout. Asakura has stated at their press conference for the bout that he plans on showing the world who he is when he hands Floyd Mayweather his very first loss. The serious competitior has said that he wants to use this fight as an opportunity to promote himself on a goblal scale to the world.

Mayweather has remained unfazed by these comments. He has explained that he enjoys exhibition bouts because they keep him in shape while offering the least amount of physical damage to his body.

