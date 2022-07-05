Floyd Mayweather explains how leaving Top Rank helped his career - "I made more money in the first fight"

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. One of his biggest achievements is his financial success.

The former unbeaten fighter was the first boxer to take the risk and pave the way for high-level fighters to promote themselves.

'Pretty Boy' was under the promotion of Top Rank from his professional debut in 1996 onwards. The company snapped up the young talent after he was controversially defeated at the Olympics. Mayweather fought under Top Rank until 2006.

While doing an interview with FightHype.com, Mayweather explained the importance of boxers leaving promotional deals:

"I built the tunnels. Remember I told you this before. If the best fighter in the sport of boxing, the highest grossing fighter in boxing history, shows you guys that I left a company, which is Top Rank. As soon as I left them, the first fight that I left them in, I made more money in the first fight than [I did] when I was with them."

Mayweather added:

"When I talk to Terence Crawford [I say], 'I'm proud of you.' I text Errol Spence all the time [saying], 'I'm proud of you.' Because I'm proud of my people."

Terence Crawford followed in the footsteps of the legendary fighter by also parting ways with Bob Arum and Top Rank after his victory against Shawn Porter. Interestingly, it looks like Gervonta Davis is eager to leave his promotional deal with Mayweather Promotions.

Watch Mayweather's full interview here:

What happened with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his promotional deal?

The famous Bob Arum is the figurehead of Top Rank. Floyd Mayweather chose to depart the traditional method of fighting under a proven promoter. This was due to the control that Arum had over his fighters' decisions and money.

At this point, the athlete had built up a significant pedigree and name for himself which allowed him to start his own promotional company. In 2007, Mayweather Promotions was established.

This resulted in huge financial and professional success as Floyd Mayweather became the highest earning boxer in the world and the wealthiest fighter in boxing history.

