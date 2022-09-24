Floyd Mayweather launches brand new NFT ahead of Mikuru Asakura bout

Floyd Mayweather has released his latest NFT ahead of his exhibition bout against Mikuru Asakura. 'Money' collaborated with Game Fi, a Web3-based game developer for their game, ProjectXENO.

Mayweather took to Instagram to announce the same and stated:

"I have collaborated with the new #GameFi project #PROJECTXENO This #NFT is going to be one of the best!!! Let me know what you think?"

Check out the Instagram post below:

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Mayweather is doing something in the Web3 space. 'Money' has already collaborated with other companies and has his own NFT project as well. Earlier this year, Mayweather released his own NFT collection called "Mayweverse".

The project had just 5,000 NFTs which quickly sold out and made the project immensely successful. It's safe to say that Mayweather will expect his latest NFT collaboration with Game F1 for their ProjectXENO game to do well too.

Floyd Mayweather talks about fighting Jake Paul in a "real fight"

Floyd Mayweather has suggested that he is open to fighting Jake Paul in a "real fight" if 'The Problem Child' is willing to come down to his weight class.

It is worth noting that Mayweather fought Jake Paul's older brother Logan Paul last year in an exhibition bout. It was in the buildup to that fight that Mayweather and his team got into an altercation with 'The Problem Child' after the YouTuber-turned boxer decided to prank 'Money'.

Soon after the incident, the younger Paul claimed he wouldn't be interested in fighting Mayweather as the undefeated boxer was retired from professional boxing and only competing in exhibition bouts.

Speaking about the same during an interview with TMZ Sports, Floyd Mayweather suggested that Jake Paul will be in trouble if he encountered a real fighter inside the boxing ring:

“He [Jake Paul] said I don’t wanna do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. He said I am only doing real fights and of course I can’t get up high in weight but I will fight him in a real fight at the weight that I am at but Jake Paul I mean as of right now, what he is doing is good for what he is doing but once he fights a real actual real fighter, it’s going to be bad.”

Watch the interview below:

