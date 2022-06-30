Floyd Mayweather reportedly offers $157 million to Conor McGregor for a rematch

Floyd Mayweather has once again lived up to his nickname of 'Money' as he has reportedly offered Conor McGregor $157.9 million for a rematch boxing bout.

As reported by The Sun, their source stated:

"Floyd has been training like he is thirty again - he is in really good shape. He's telling people he wants to fight Conor because he considers it 'Easy work for easy money'."

It is suspected that if 'The Notorious' agrees, that the bout could take place around March of next year somewhere in the Middle East.

Mayweather is even eyeing the possibility of having Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia on the undercard. The hidden source also stated:

"Floyd wants it to be the biggest night of boxing history with pay-per-views like never before."

The offer came after UFC president Dana White shot down rumors of a rematch. White remains adamant that McGregor is returning to the octagon and not the ring.

The first time they met in the ring, it became the second highest pay-per-view event in fighting history with about 4 million viewers. The bout earned Mayweather his 50th win after stopping the Irishman in the 10th round.

Logan Paul lashes out at Floyd Mayweather

While on the 'True Geordie' podcast, Logan Paul called out Floyd Mayweather for spreading lies. He stated that Mayweather had gone to a press conference and stated that Paul had asked him for a rematch.

"Why the f*ck would I ask for a rematch for someone who doesn't pay you for the fight? If I haven't been paid for the first one, why on God's green Earth would I ask you for a second fight knowing damn well I'm probably also not gonna get paid the money that I was owed for my work, you dumb*ss?"

Paul went on to clarify that he was the one who asked for a rematch, not the other way around, as Floyd Mayweather has reportedly told media. Without payment, Paul is not interested in sharing the ring with 'Money' again.

