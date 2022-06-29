Fans troll Conor McGregor as he hits the heavy bag in new video - "Floyd Mayweather is going to knock his a** out"  

Fans continue to remain unimpressed with Conor McGregor's training videos. The Irishman was savagely trolled on Facebook after releasing a clip of himself working on the heavy bag.

Watch McGregor's latest training video below:

Referring to McGregor's 2017 boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather, a Facebook user named Dave Edwards claimed that the Irishman would now suffer another loss to 'Money'. Edwards wrote:

"Floyd Mayweather is gonna knock his ass out for the second time when he punches like that"

via @Dave Edwards on Facebook

Another fan named Jason Shaw took a dig at McGregor's speed, claiming his grandmother could knock out the former UFC double champ with a rhubarb stick. Shaw wrote:

"My grandmother could knock you out with her stick of rhubarb you that slow"

via @Jason Shaw on Facebook

A fan named Charley Charlton trolled McGregor, claiming the Irishman could be handed his third consecutive loss by the heavy bag. Charlton wrote:

"Careful if that bag swings back that will be loss 3 in a row"

via @Charley Charlton on Facebook

'The Notorious' was also trolled for repeatedly showing off his boxing and challenged to show some cardio work. Keone Snapp wrote on Facebook:

"This bs is old. Show some cardio training you bum"

via @Keone Snapp on Facebook

McGregor also came under criticism for practicing on a stationary target. A fan named Adrian Chanthavong wrote:

"Why are you training on a fixed object? I would’ve thought that an athlete like yourself Conor would be training with a real person? Even if you’re just mucking around."

via @Adrian Chanthavong on Facebook

McGregor was also advised to take lessons from an aging Mike Tyson to improve his head movement. A Facebook account named Dean Black-Fitness wrote:

"Zero head movement!! Get a watch of Mike tyson, like now in his 50s!....."

via @Dean Blacks-Fitness on Facebook

Conor McGregor has lost his place amongst top-10 lightweights

Conor McGregor has been out of the octagon for around a year now, rehabbing from a broken leg he suffered in his last fight against Dustin Poirier. Despite being on a two-fight skid and losing his last three at 155 lbs, the Dublin native has been called out by uncrowned lightweight king Charles Oliveira.

However, the potential matchup will now appear even more bizarre, with McGregor losing his rank amongst the top-10 lightweights. Polish prospect Mateusz Gamrot recently ousted the Irishman from the top-10 by taking his number 8 spot. 'The Notorious' meanwhile made a sheer drop of four places and stands at number 12 in the newly updated rankings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far