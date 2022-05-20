Conor McGregor gets schooled by Henry Cejudo on how to avoid takedowns - "You really need to understand"

Henry Cejudo continues to remain unimpressed with Conor McGregor's training videos. 'Triple C' schooled McGregor yet again after the Irishman uploaded a video of his pad work. The former Olympian advised 'Notorious' not to turn his hips into his punches as MMA is different from boxing.
According to Cejudo, turning your hips makes you susceptible to takedowns while simultaneously slowing down your next attack. 'Triple C' believes it is essential that McGregor learns to set up his punches instead of putting his hips behind every shot. Reacting to the Irishman's latest training video, the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter:
"MMA is different than boxing if you over turn your hips it leads to easy takedowns. It’s hard to recover your position if you over throw your hips. You essentially add more time to whatever punch you throw next. You really need to understand setup punches. - Sincerely the [GOAT emoji]"
Henry Cejudo has consistently been schooling Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor's comeback finally seems to have found some momentum after rehabbing from a broken leg. To the delight of his fans, McGregor has been posting his training videos fairly often.
However, Henry Cejudo has not failed to consistently find fault in the Irishman's preparation. Regarding another pad work video McGregor released last month, 'Triple C' advised 'Notorious' to work on his feint game. According to Cejudo, McGregor should focus on entries and setup rather than combinations.
McGregor did not take Cejudo's comments kindly and responded in a typical manner. Labeling 'Triple C' a "little fat novice," 'Notorious' wrote in a now-deleted tweet:
“The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s [sic]. At bantam [sic]. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!”
However, Cejudo remained undeterred in his efforts to school McGregor. More recently, 'Triple C' reacted to another training video where he found the Irish superstar's feints unbelievable.