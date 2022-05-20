Conor McGregor gets schooled by Henry Cejudo on how to avoid takedowns - "You really need to understand"

Henry Cejudo continues to remain unimpressed with Conor McGregor's training videos. 'Triple C' schooled McGregor yet again after the Irishman uploaded a video of his pad work. The former Olympian advised 'Notorious' not to turn his hips into his punches as MMA is different from boxing.

According to Cejudo, turning your hips makes you susceptible to takedowns while simultaneously slowing down your next attack. 'Triple C' believes it is essential that McGregor learns to set up his punches instead of putting his hips behind every shot. Reacting to the Irishman's latest training video, the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"MMA is different than boxing if you over turn your hips it leads to easy takedowns. It’s hard to recover your position if you over throw your hips. You essentially add more time to whatever punch you throw next. You really need to understand setup punches. - Sincerely the [GOAT emoji]"

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA #godbless Cannes bombs Cannes bombs 💣 #godbless https://t.co/63MuuPviuf MMA is different than boxing if you over turn your hips it leads to easy takedowns. It's hard to recover your position if you over throw your hips. You essentially add more time to whatever punch you throw next. You really need to understand setup punches. - Sincerely the 🐐 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Henry Cejudo has consistently been schooling Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's comeback finally seems to have found some momentum after rehabbing from a broken leg. To the delight of his fans, McGregor has been posting his training videos fairly often.

However, Henry Cejudo has not failed to consistently find fault in the Irishman's preparation. Regarding another pad work video McGregor released last month, 'Triple C' advised 'Notorious' to work on his feint game. According to Cejudo, McGregor should focus on entries and setup rather than combinations.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo mahhhh Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Think of your straights as swords, and your hooks as hammers. @McGregorFast Think of your straights as swords, and your hooks as hammers. @McGregorFast https://t.co/m7oQAqWihW Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat 🐐 mahhhh twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM…

McGregor did not take Cejudo's comments kindly and responded in a typical manner. Labeling 'Triple C' a "little fat novice," 'Notorious' wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

“The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s [sic]. At bantam [sic]. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!”

However, Cejudo remained undeterred in his efforts to school McGregor. More recently, 'Triple C' reacted to another training video where he found the Irish superstar's feints unbelievable.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo - humble Henry Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/HhA6PXoko6 To much too much wind telegraphs what you're doing which makes it not believable. Half punch the front hand to disguise the back hand. It's not about the combination but how you hide everything with a big surprise. Sincerely the goat 🐐- humble Henry twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

