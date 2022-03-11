Henry Cejudo gives boxing tips to Conor McGregor, tells the Irishman to stay away from "yes men"

Henry Cejudo took a dig at Conor McGregor in response to a Twitter video posted by the Irishman where he's seen practicing boxing drills.

Mcgregor has been out of commission since last July, when he suffered a freak injury during his bout with Dustin Poirier. He has since been recovering on the sidelines.

In the video, 'Notorious' is seen practicing three-punch combinations on a pad. He uploaded the clip on Twitter with the caption, "Keepin it tasty".

'The Messenger' was quick to send a snide reply to him:

"Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the [G.O.A.T.]"

Last year, McGregor lost consecutive bouts against Dustin Poirier, who is considered one of the better boxers in MMA. 'Notorious' was also defeated by Floyd Mayweather in the only professional boxing match he has contested.

The recent losses against Poirier have damaged McGregor's fighting reputation, with some experts even questioning whether he can make it back to the top.

Michael Chandler thinks MMA is better when Conor McGregor is in it

Michael Chandler has come out in support of Conor McGregor and revealed that he will not be surprised if the Irishman competes for the UFC lightweight title in his comeback.

Chandler also expressed his desire to face 'Notorious' inside the octagon but feels he'd be a bad matchup for him as the Irishman is coming off a serious leg injury and a pair of losses.

In a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Chandler weighed in on McGregor's impact on the sport:

“This is the fight game, but even more than that it is the fight business. If it makes good business, it makes good sense. In a lot of ways, Conor’s still the biggest name to ever hit the sport of mixed martial arts – definitely of all time as of right now, and maybe of all time in the future... So, I think the sport is better when Conor McGregor is in it. The lightweight division is better when Conor McGregor is in it. Luckily, our names are in similar areas. I would like that fight down the line.”

