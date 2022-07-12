Floyd Mayweather says he has three exhibitions lined up this year - "I'm still the most talked about motherf***er in boxing"

Floyd Mayweather revealed to Fight Hype that he has three exhibition matches lined up for this year.

During the interview, 'Money' encouraged people to continue writing and talking about him, whether good or bad, because it means he's still relevant and always will be.

Mayweather stated:

"I'm still the most talked about motherf***er in boxing and I don't even fight no more. All I do is rob the bank and they're going to continue to pay me. I got three more exhibitions this year. Could be one fight and two exhibitions. You better know it's at least, and this is the lowest I'm talking about, $200 million."

One of his upcoming exhibitons is with Mikuru Asakura, a Japanese mixed martial arts fighter. He fights under Rizin and has a collective record of 16-3-1, with 8 knockouts.

The bout is scheduled for September and will be Floyd Mayweather's second time fighting in the country since 2018 when he beat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. His fight purse for that match was $9 million.

While Mayweather's last Japanese exhibition bout ended quickly, Asakura has stated that he will be the first person to defeat 'Pretty Boy Floyd'. In doing so, he believe he will launch himself into global stardom.

Despite Asakura's confidence the MMA fighter will be at a disadvantage against the perfected 50-0 Hall of Famer due it being contested under boxing rules.

Listen to Mayweather's interview here:

Floyd Mayweather states he's better than an undisputed champion

During his Fight Hype interview, Floyd Mayweather stated that he's better than the undisputed champions of boxing:

"If they say, 'Floyd, you was never an undisputed champion.' I'll say, 'I know I wasn't the undisputed champion. I was something else that was better than the undisputed champion. I had three belts at one weight and two at another. I had five belts at one time.'"

Mayweather reminded fans of his accomplishments in boxing when he claimed the WBC and WBA titles at welterweight. He also beat Manny Pacquiao for the WBO Championship and fought Canelo Alvarez for the WBC and WBA Junior Middleweight Titles.

'Money' Mayweather boasted:

"I had five belts at once. I still do record breaking sh*t."

Mayweather recently met up with Jamie Foxx and posted this video to his Instagram:

