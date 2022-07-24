Floyd Mayweather's amateur rival recalls competition with 'TBE'- 'I feel like he beat me one time and I beat him three times'

Augie Sanchez will go down in boxing history as one the few fighters to have defeated Floyd Mayweather during his stellar amateur run.

‘Kid Vegas’ outpointed ‘Money’ during the 1996 US Olympic Trials. Sanchez, however, lost the next three encounters with the boxing Hall-of-Famer.

In an interview with FightHype.com, Sanchez spoke about his rivalry with Mayweather, saying:

“We fought four times. All four fights were great. I feel like the turnouts were reversed. I feel like he beat me the one time and I beat him the three times. But it is what it is, we both have mutual respect for one another. I always back Floyd no matter who he fights. We have a great relationship, we grew up together, we were roommates.”

Sanchez added that while they were still roommates back in their amateur days, he knew Mayweather was a good fighter but didn’t know that he would end up as one of the greatest fighters of all time. He recalled:

“When I first met Floyd, we were roommates like I said. In the room, I remember he always used to be shadow boxing and talking. But he was very confident, and I mean I knew he was good but I didn’t know he would become what he is now. But I mean it’s all in God’s hands and God had a plan for him and he executed it. God bless him and God bless all that he does.”

Watch Augie Sanchez recall his rivalry and friendship with Floyd Mayweather:

Who is Augie Sanchez, Floyd Mayweather’s amateur rival?

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Augie Sanchez was a stellar amateur boxer, highlighted by him winning the 1996 United States Amateur Featherweight title.

Like Floyd Mayweather, 'Kid Vegas' turned professional under Top Rank. As a pro, he earned a shot at the WBO Featherweight title against the unbeaten Naseem Hamed in 2000 but was knocked out in the fourth round. He fought three more times, losing his last match to John Michael Johnson via knockout in 2001.

The loss prompted the Nevada State Athletic Commission to deny the renewal of Sanchez's boxing license. He attempted to regain his license once but was denied, due to the brutality of his knockout losses.

In 2009, Sanchez successfully reacquired his license. He chose not to return to the ring, saying that he reapplied because he wanted the decision to retire to be his decision, not anyone else's. 'Kid Vegas' retired from the sport with a record of 28-3 as a professional.

Sanchez, 44, now trains fighters in his hometown, including heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr., who is set to face 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul next month.

