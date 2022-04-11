Watch: When Floyd Mayweather took on Don Moore in a sparring session

Floyd Mayweather is set to take on Don Moore in his next exhibition fight. This is not the first time the 45-year-old will be fighting against Moore. The pair have shared the same training camp and have known each other for years.

In a video from 2015, Mayweather can be seen sparring the unbeaten prospect:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 🥊 ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight against Don Moore on May 14th at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE. It's being reported that the undercard will feature Anderson Silva and Badou Jack. 🥊 ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight against Don Moore on May 14th at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE. It's being reported that the undercard will feature Anderson Silva and Badou Jack. https://t.co/ePEm1g78Ki

'Money' Mayweather looks extremely confident as a whole gym full of media watches. Amongst the crowd, a young Gervonta Davis watched on as Mayweather put on a show against Moore. From the start of the sparring session it was very clear that 'Money' Mayweather was a class apart from Dan Moore. He began toying with Moore, countering his punches effortlessly.

When Moore engaged in the clinch, Mayweather even grabbed onto him and then began talking to the media, asking them how they were doing. After landing one of his counter punches flush on Moore's face, he said:

"I'm too sharp for you, I'm too sharp for you."

Floyd Mayweather was at his trash-talking best and every time he connected with a good counter punch, the crowd would exclaim like a chorus. This was when 'Money' Mayweather was in his prime, and even though he was nearly 40-years-old, he was faster and sharper than most of the fighters in his division even then.

Watch the video below:

Floyd Mayweather responds to the haters who criticize exhibition matches

Floyd Mayweather recently went live on Instagram ahead of his fight against Dan Moore. The 45-year-old had a pad work session inside a gym and wanted to give his fans a glimpse of his handspeed. After the pads session, he spoke to the camera replying to the haters who criticized exhibition matches:

"When great people like Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, the Waltons, the people that own Walmart and Walgreens, when they're getting money in their 50s, their 60s, their 70s, 80s and even 90s, it's okay. A young kid like myself from the inner city, from the ghetto, I worked my way to the top. I was able to leave boxing on my own terms and keep all my faculties, kept a lot of my money, so they're upset that I'm able to go out there and continue to make forty and fifty and sixty million."

Watch the video below:

Mayweather is set to fight on the helipad of the famed Burj Al Arab. His last fight was against the YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. It will be interesting to see how Mayweather performs at age 45 against another professional boxer.

