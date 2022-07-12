"I had five belts at one time" - Floyd Mayweather details how he is better than the undisputed champions in boxing 

In a phone call interview with Fight Hype, Floyd Mayweather claimed he was and is better than the undisputed champions in boxing currently.

Mayweather stated:

"If somebody ever come and say, 'Floyd, you was never the undisputed champion.' I say, 'I know I wasn't the undisputed champion. I was somthing else that was better than the undisputed champion.' I had three belts at one weight class and two had another. Had five belts at one time."

He added:

"I had the WBC and WBA at welterweight and then I beat Pacquiao for the WBO. And don't forget, just before that I had whooped Canelo for the WBC and WBA junior middleweight. So remember, I had five belts at once. I still do record breaking sh*t."

Floyd Mayweather thinks Devin Haney vs. Shakur Stevenson is the fight to make

Floyd Mayweather revealed in his phone interview with Fight Hype that he believes Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson need to fight. He stated:

"If Top Rank has Devin Haney and they got Shakur Stevenson, then they need to fight each other."

Both fighters have been asked to respond to Floyd Mayweather's fight proposal, and neither of them backed away from the idea. Haney stated that he felt it was a good fight to make one day, and was sure it would happen at some point. He revealed that they are very close friends and talk often, so a fight between them would not revolve around bad blood, but would rather be based on a mutually beneficial business deal.

Shakur Stevenson has stated that he believes a fight with Haney is something that could happen in the near future as well. He was adamant that he would only continue to speak well of Haney, even if a fight were to get set up.

Stevenson has revealed that during his come-up in boxing, Haney had always been the one to offer him the most love and support. He even revealed that the two of them spent many hours in a sprinter van traveling to competitions together.

Sparring footage of the two has been released, making fans very interested in seeing a bout between them. Now that Stevenson has confirmed he is moving up to 135, a fight between them could become a real possibility.

