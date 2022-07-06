Shakur Stevenson criticizes Gervonta Davis' selection of opponents 

In an interview with Brian Custer on the Last Stand podcast, Shakur Stevenson fired some shots at Gervonta Davis and other 135ers.

Stevenson mentioned that he believes 'Tank' Davis has shared the ring too often with people who didn't deserve to be in there with him. When asked about which top names between Lomachenko, Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia he would be interested in fighting the most, Stevenson said:

"Gotta respect Tank for what he does, he goes in there and knocks these dudes out that don't really belong in the ring with him."

The Newark, New Jersey native also mentioned that Davis' fight style made things too competitive with these opponents.

Even still, he stated that he believed a fight with Gervonta Davis or Devin Haney would be a major matchup for him. Despite a potential rivalry, he still wishes the other young fighters success:

"We all black, young fighters and I like to see them win. I hope they like to see me win too. At the end of the day, it would be better for us to take care of all that other competition and they be the last of the dying breeds."

Watch the full interview with Shakur Stevenson here:

Shakur Stevenson has plans to move to 135

Shakur Stevenson revealed to Brian Custer that he has plans to move up in weight to 135 and face some big names. He believes that that division is where all the action is brewing, and he wants to be a part of it:

"I think that 135 is coming real soon. I feel like all the big fights is at 135, all the big names is at 135. It's just depending on what's going on at 130. I feel like I'm one of the best fighters in the sport of boxing, and if the division ahead of me is is one of the best division in the sport of boxing, why not go there and meet some of these guys too? I don't duck no action."

Stevenson stated that his move up is dependent on the fight offered, and he does not have a set timeline for when he will move up.

Stevenson added these photos to Instagram:

