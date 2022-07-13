"It's at least $200million" - Floyd Mayweather talks potential professional return

Although Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired from boxing in 2017, the American is very much still in and amongst the sport. Most notably, the former fighter is competing in exhibition bouts.

'Money' is now 45-years-old but continues to persist with his training regime to stay fit and earn extra sums of money through his exhibition fights. This also allows him to travel to different countries to showcase his boxing skills in front of different audiences.

According to talkSPORT's Michael Benson and FightHype.com, Floyd Mayweather has claimed that he could come out of retirement for a sanctioned fight in 2022. While doing an interview, he said:

"I've got three more exhibitions this year. It could be one fight and two exhibitions. It's at least $200million."

It has been clear over recent years that, although Mayweather has retired multiple times, he can't stay away from the ring. Even before his fiftieth fight against Conor McGregor, he was a retired athlete.

Since his latest retirement from the professional game, he has partaken in numerous exhibition bouts against the likes of Logan Paul and others. To which the world is still yet to see anybody get the better of the veteran.

Despite this, the fear from boxing enthusiasts is if Mayweather continues to fight way past his best ability and suffer a humiliating defeat.

View Michael Benson's tweet here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather has suggested that he could come out of retirement for a sanctioned fight in 2022. He said: "I've got three more exhibitions this year. It could be one fight and two exhibitions. It's at least $200million." [@FightHype] Floyd Mayweather has suggested that he could come out of retirement for a sanctioned fight in 2022. He said: "I've got three more exhibitions this year. It could be one fight and two exhibitions. It's at least $200million." [@FightHype]

Who's the most likely canditate for Floyd Mayweather to face if he returned?

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather had huge financial success when they first shared the ring together. The fight was one of the biggest sporting events in history and resulted in the American securing the win.

Mayweather portrayed a calculated performance at the age of 40 and, after McGregor fatigued, the unbeaten 'Money' finished the fight in the 10th round.

Since their first encounter, the pair have both suggested they are interested in a rematch for the correct sum of money.

With Mayweather now in his mid-40s, it is highly unlikely that he will come back into the ring to face a current high-level boxer. However, a boxing matchup against the Irish UFC superstar may be on the cards.

Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far