Where does Conor McGregor live - the roots of the Irishman at a glance

Conor Mcgregor has built an impressive property portfolio dotted around the world. However, Conor McGregor's current residence is in Dublin, where he owns McMansion, which he named after himself. Hailing from the Emerald Isle, The Notorious One was always destined to build a home in Ireland. The property reportedly belonged to a son of former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds. Conor Mcgregor splashed a whopping two million euros to acquire the property in 2019.

Adhering to typical Conor McGregor flamboyance, the house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen and games room. Not one to miss a training session, Conor McGregor has, of course, built a gym equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Upon entering the house, one meets a spiral staircase, and a foyer lit by stunning crystal chandeliers. The heavenly abode also boasts horse-riding facilities and a breathtaking view of the river Liffey.

However, Ireland doesn't guarantee pleasant weather all year round and hence, Conor McGregor invested another 1.3 million euros for a holiday home in Marbella, Spain. Found in the heights, this luxury establishment has splendid views of the Mediterranean and is located right next to the La Resina Golf Course. There is also an outdoor swimming pool with direct access from his bedroom.

Apart from this, Conor McGregor also owns a property in Las Vegas, which has seven bedrooms, a 50ft infinity pool, a spa and a backgarden golf course.

Conor McGregor started from the bottom.

Conor McGregor's parents, Tony and Mags, couldn't afford a house in the locality that they grew up in. So they purchased a two-bedroom apartment in a different part of Crumlin, which is a suburb of Dublin. This was where Conor McGregor spent his childhood.

When Conor McGregor was 15, he experienced a life-changing moment as the family moved from Crumlin to settle in Lucan.

Lucan is located on the far outskirts of Dublin, amidst green hills. Though the move was painful for young Conor McGregor, he accepts that it eventually served him well:

"In the long run, it ended up working out better for my career, because I ended up being isolated. I ended up alone with my thoughts a lot more. I feel being alone with your thoughts is a good thing. It allows you to figure things out for yourself. And that's what happened for me in Lucan."