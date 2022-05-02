Floyd Mayweather joins the likes of Will Smith, Mike Tyson and Chris Rock as he tattoos Funky Matas' back

Floyd Mayweather Jr. became the most recent celebrity to tattoo his name on Funky Matas' back.

Matas is a social media influencer who has also received tattoos from Mike Tyson, Usain Bolt, Will Smith, Gerard Butler, Steve-O, Michael J. Fox, Elijah Wood, Christopher Lloyd, Chris Rock, Tara Reid, Tony Hawk, Rob Schneider, and Travis Barker. In total, he has collected over 300 signatures.

TMZ reported that Mayweather tattooed the influencer after being approached at a celebrity basketball game in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Mayweather lives.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will return to the ring this year

Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired from boxing with a record of 50-0 in 2018. However, he has stepped back into the ring for two exhibition matches so far and will be returning for a third this year.

On May 14, 2022, Mayweather will step into the ring to face 'Dangerous' Don Moore, a former sparring partner. The fight will be held in Dubai as part of an exhibition card which also features UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Don Moore is technically undefeated but his career was brief and sporadic. During his career, Moore did not face a high-level of opposition. By fighting a sparring partner such as Moore, Mayweather will be able to control the fight and put on a demonstration of technical skill while avoiding the risk of injury or loss.

'The Global Titan Fight Series' is the most recent in a series of business ventures organized by Floyd Mayweather and pushed on his social media channels. After retiring from the ring originally in 2015, Mayweather returned for a 50th bout with UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017. He also fought Youtube star Logan Paul in 2021. On top of his boxing, Mayweather has also appeared on 'Dancing with the Stars' and even wrestled The Big Show in WWE back in 2008.

Floyd Mayweather's business ventures include a strip club called Girl Collection and Mayweather Promotions, his boxing promotional company. Recently, Mayweather has been pushing an NFT known as Mayweverse. He also created and released an NFT souvenir specifically for the upcoming exhibition bout with Don Moore.

