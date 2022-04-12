"The ultimate goal" - Floyd Mayweather on finding his successor

Floyd Mayweather is back in the media spotlight. 'Money' Mayweather is currently preparing for his fight against Don Moore on May 14th at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. The fight will be an eight-round exhibition bout.

In the build-up to the fight, the 45-year-old has been taking part in a lot of interviews. In a recent chat with FightHype.com, 'Money' Mayweather spoke about finding the next Mayweather:

"The ultimate goal is to find the next Floyd Mayweather because I know the numbers that I did. So if I did the numbers that I did, even if we can find the next Floyd Mayweather just do a little bit of that, that's gonna be my goal. I'm proud of that in itself. And when you go and just look, I was able to accomplish so many different things in the sport of boxing."

Mayweather thought he had found his successor in Gervonta Davis. However, the pair have not been on good terms since 'Tank' announced that his contract with Mayweather Promotions was ending. There have been a lot of rumors of a rift between Davis and 'Money' Mayweather.

Watch the video below:

Floyd Mayweather says making $100k as a teenager felt better than getting $30 million now

'Money' Mayweather recalled the time he made $100k as a teenager and compared it to making $300 million. The 45-year-old appeared on The Pivot podcast to talk about his latest fight and also about his career as a boxer. He then spoke about what making $100k as a teenager meant to him:

"When I was a teenager and I got a hundred thousand dollars, that felt better than when I received three hundred million. When you come from poverty and you come from nothing and you get a hundred thousand dollars. You say, yo this is the most, you think you a millionaire, you think you a millionaire. I mean I did, I thought I was."

Watch the video below:

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez Floyd Mayweather says the first $100K he made as a teen felt way better than the $300 Million he made later on 🤯 via @thepivot Floyd Mayweather says the first $100K he made as a teen felt way better than the $300 Million he made later on 🤯 via @thepivot https://t.co/zvuwQicYgx

'Money' Mayweather is one of the richest and most successful boxers ever and has created generational wealth. His various businesses and boxing promotions help him sustain his lavish way of life. Fights like his upcoming exhibition certainly help as well.

Edited by John Cunningham