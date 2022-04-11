Watch: Frank Warren and co. sing happy birthday to Dillian Whyte ahead of Tyson Fury clash

Frank Warren and his colleagues wished Dillian Whyte a happy birthday before his fight against Tyson Fury. 'The Body Snatcher' was born on 11th April 1988, and turned 34-years-old today. In a video uploaded to his social media accounts, Warren and his team sang happy birthday to Whyte. The Queensberry Promotions CEO then sent 'The Body Snatcher' a message:

"Dillian, I hope the training is going well down in Vilamoura. He's waiting for you, the man's waiting for you so you better be in tip-top condition, see you next week."

Dillian Whyte has been silent leading up to what will be the biggest fight of his life. 'The Body Snatcher' is taking on one of the biggest draws in boxing at the historic Wembley Stadium in front of a record-breaking crowd. However, Whyte has failed to make the most of the exposure he could get in pre-fight promotions and press conferences, for unknown reasons.

The Queensberry Promotions CEO has been very vocal about his anger towards Whyte, who has not fulfilled his contractual obligations. Whyte was supposed to take part in the press conferences and was supposed to promote the fight. It will be interesting to see how Whyte reacts to meeting Tyson Fury during the weigh-in.

Frank Warren reveals his frustration with Dillian Whyte

Frank Warren recently spoke about Dillian Whyte not fulfilling his contractual obligations. 'The Body Snatcher' has remained silent throughout the build-up to his fight against Tyson Fury. Promoter Eddie Hearn believes it's all part of Whyte's mind games to get into Fury's head. However, 'The Body Snatcher' himself has not commented on it.

In a video with SecondsOut, Warren discussed his issues with Dillian Whyte:

"Of course I'm upset, what we got to say then? We pay fighters to do nothing? Where does he think the money is generated from? It's generated from the promotion. It's not like 'Oh here's a purse bid, here's your money, sod off and show up on the night.' Did he do that for any fight that he had with Matchroom? Tell me did he not show up for one single fight, press conference, announcing the show for Matchroom?"

Tyson Fury doesn't seem hugely bothered by Whyte's antics and continues to trash-talk him and carry the promotion of the fight single-handedly.

