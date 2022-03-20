"Thank you Dana White" - Frazer Clarke posts hilarious response to Eddie Hearn cropping him out of a picture

Frazer Clarke recently poked a bit of fun at Eddie Hearn on Instagram.

Hearn, Clarke, Chisora, and Anthony Joshua were all at the UFC London event on Saturday night enjoying the fight, courtesy of Dana White. Hearn took the opportunity to express his gratitude on Instagram. He posted a photo alongside White and cropped Frazer Clarke out of it.

Clarke posted a hilarious response on his Instagram with the caption:

"At the @ufc last night with the elite thank you @danawhite you know how to put on a show"

Take a look at the post:

Clarke replaced Hearn's face with a cropped photo of Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom. Fans and fellow boxers alike loved the friendly banter and commended Clarke for his humour. Eddie Hearn has not yet responded to Clarke's clever comeback. The Olympic gold medallist has definitely won this round of banter.

Hearn was at the UFC event with Dana White. The Matchroom Boxing promoter has always spoken very highly of the UFC president and admires the way he runs the UFC. So when White invited him to attend the UFC event at the 02 Arena, Hearn could not say no.

Eddie Hearn talks about a potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder

Eddie Hearn recently answered some fan questions for DAZN Boxing. One of the users on Twitter asked Hearn whether Joshua and Hearn will ever face-off. Hearn replied:

"Anthony Joshua has proved time and time again that he will fight anybody. Great fight, if Widler stays in the sport, I believe at some stage that fight will happen. But for now it's time for AJ to defeat Oleksandr Usyk."

Take a look at the interview:

Anthony Joshua is currently awaiting confirmation on his fight against Oleksandr Usyk. The Brit was set to take on 'The Cat' this year. However, Usyk volunteered to defend his country against Russian invasion and there's now no telling when he will return to the ring. In the meantime, 'AJ' is looking to have an interim fight before taking on Usyk when he returns.

He has recently spoken about Deontay Wilder and Joe Joyce as potential opponents. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

