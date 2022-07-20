"Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. would probably do more numbers than them" - Boxing journalist Gareth A. Davies on Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

It looks very likely that the highly anticipated boxing showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. may finally take place towards the end of this year. However, there are question marks over the pair's ability to market and promote the fight to be as big as it can be.

The matchup is arguably the biggest fight in boxing right now and has boxing enthusiasts itching to watch it live, but it doesn't seem as big to the mainstream.

England's matchup between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. also looks to be in the pipeline with huge excitement surrounding the potential fight. Due to the history between the men's fathers, it would be a huge showdown.

While doing an interview with iFL TV, English journalist Gareth A. Davies expressed his opinion on the marketability of Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford:

"Does that [Spence vs. Crawford] even sell out the T-Mobile Arena? Does it sell out the MGM Grand? It's a massive fight [so] surely yes but is it a mainstream crossover fight? Neither of those guys really promotes hard. They're brilliant characters, they've got amazing narratives, but does it really touch the mainstream?"

Davies then added:

"Are they going to be on the Jimmy Kimmel Show? Are they going to be on the USA... whatever the morning program is in America? I don't think so but but we'd love to see the fight. Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. would probably do more numbers than them, that's my feeling about it."

Is Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. a bigger boxing fight than Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford?

For boxing purists, Crawford/Spence is clearly the biggest fight as fans have been waiting for over four years to finally see the pair clash. The contest will also be for the Undisputed Welterweight Championship and both Americans are highly rated on The Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound list.

However, compared to the era of Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, the two current welterweights are nowhere near the level of fame of the former champions.

To mainstream audiences in the UK, Benn and Eubank Jr. would be a huge fight due to the history of their family names. To further this, their styles and personalities will create an intriguing affair, as well as both men being good at promoting their fights.

