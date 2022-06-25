"Can't call my opponent just an ordinary guy"- Gennadiy Golovkin gets real on the Canelo Alvarez trilogy

Gennadiy Golovkin spoke to the media after his press conference with Canelo Alvarez. The two rivals came face-to-face for the first time since Canelo-Golovkin II.

Talking about his opponent, Golovkin said:

“It's not yet different form other fights, but on the other hand, we cannot call my opponent just an ordinary guy. Of course, I'll be getting ready for this fight, I'll do my best and we'll see how it is going to play out.”

Watch the interview here:

Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez have had a history of bad blood stretching back to the first fight between the pair. The outcome of the bout was rather controversial as many believed that Canelo was lucky to get a split draw.

Golovkin was the busier of the fighter and maintained that he won the fight. Canelo did not agree and this caused some animosity between the pair.

Golovkin usually remains respectful in the buildup to fights and does not engage in trash talking. In fact, he usually refuses to get involved in drama outside of the ring.

However, it was different in the buildup to the second fight between the pair. Canelo Alvarez had tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol, which would initially delay the second fight.

The usually reserved Kazakhstani called Canelo a drug-cheat and claimed traces of injections were visible on the Mexican's body. Canelo obviously did not take well to the accusations and vowed to hurt Golovkin.

Canelo Alvarez has a burning distate for Gennadiy Golovkin.

In the build up to the third fight, Golovkin looks as though he has moved on. Canelo, however, has not. In interviews and press conferences, Canelo has maintained that he has a burning dislike for Golovkin and has said that he wants to end his opponent's career.

Watch Canelo speak about Golovkin here:

Canelo and Golovkin will finally meet for a trilogy fight on September 17, 2022. The fight will take place four years after their last bout with many believing that Canelo, the younger fighter, is the favorite this time around. Golovkin, on the other hand, has won all his bouts except for the two previous fights with Canelo.

