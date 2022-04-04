'You were chosen' - George Kambosos Jr. sends a clear message to Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney are scheduled to fight on June 4th in Melbourne, Australia, to unify the lightweight division's world championships.

After defeating Teofimo Lopez on November 27, 2021, Kambosos claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Lightweight titles. Haney has been the WBC Lightweight Champion since 2019.

In the leadup to the fight, Top Rank Boxing posted a clip of the two boxers butting heads at a press conference. In the clip, Kambosos succinctly says:

"You were chosen."

In contrast, Haney claims that Kambosos did not want to fight him but was forced into the bout:

"I'd fight you anywhere, wherever. I'd fight you in your backyard if I had to because I know I'm going to beat you."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr exchanging words at their presser…



[📽️ @TRBoxing] Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr exchanging words at their presser…[📽️ @TRBoxing] https://t.co/I5laYpXYCH

George Kambosos Jr. claimed his titles from Teofimo Lopez

On November 27, 2021, George Kambosos Jr. challenged for Teofimo Lopez's championship belts at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Kambosos, the Australian boxer, was coming off a split decision victory over Lee Selby, a former IBF Featherweight Champion. Lopez was coming off an upset victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2020. After a slow start by Lomachenko, Lopez managed to dictate the pace of the fight. He outboxed the champion at range and won the fight via unanimous decision.

Many expected Lopez's fight against George Kambosos to be an easy first title defense. He was a 13-to-1 favorite in the betting odds. However, Kambosos did not take the bout lightly.

Lopez came out of the gates with sweeping hooks, looking for a first round knockout. Kambosos maintained composure and dropped Lopez with an overhand right before the first bell rang. After a hard-fought battle on the part of both men, Kambosos was awarded a unanimous decision.

Check out the highlights here:

The fight between George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney will create a Unified Lightweight Champion. The lightweight division has one of the most talented rosters in boxing, with former champions such as Lomachenko and Lopez, as well as up-and-comers such as Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

A unification will inevitably lead to strong match-ups as anyone looking for a shot at a title will be forced to face the best.

Edited by John Cunningham