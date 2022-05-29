Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero time in 25 countries; USA, UK, Japan, India, Mexico and more

After months of buildup and bad blood, Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero are finally set to clash tonight on Showtime pay-per-view.

The two lightweights are set to compete in the main event headliner with 'Tank's' WBA (Regular) Lightweight title on the line. Ahead of the bout, the two men have traded many insults and nearly brawled on multiple occasions.

During yesterday's weigh-ins, the two once again nearly fought as Davis pushed 'Rolly' off the stage during their staredown. That final shove helping provide one last insult before the two heavy hitters face off tonight.

Take a look at the timings for Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero below:

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero - Timings

US:

The main event is expected to take place at 11:00 PM EST in the United States.

UK:

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero main event coverage will begin around 4:00 AM BST on May 29th.

India:

The main event coverage in India will begin around 8:30 AM IST on May 29th.

Mexico:

The main event coverage in Mexico will start around 10:00 PM local time.

Australia:

The main event coverage in Australia will start around 1:00 PM local time on May 29th.

Japan:

The main event coverage in Japan will start around 12:00 PM local time on May 29th.

China:

The main event coverage in China will begin around 11:00 AM local time on May 29th.

Brazil:

Brazil's main event coverage will start at around 12:00 AM local time.

Argentina:

The main event coverage in Argentina will start at around 12:00 AM local time.

Spain:

The main event coverage in Spain will start at around 5:00 AM on Sunday.

Germany:

The main event coverage in Germany will start at around 5:00 AM local time on May 29th.

Canada:

The main event coverage in Canada will start around 11:00 PM.

Russia:

The main event coverage in Russia will start at around 6:00 AM on May 29th.

Scotland:

The main event coverage in Scotland will start at around 4:00 AM on Sunday.

Ireland:

The main event coverage in Ireland will start at around 4:00 AM on May 29th.

Pakistan:

Pakistan's main event coverage will start at around 8:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Portugal:

The main event coverage in Portugal will start at around 4:00 AM local time on May 29th.

New Zealand:

The main event coverage in New Zealand will start at around 3:00 PM on Sunday.

France:

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero main event coverage in France will start at around 5:00 AM on May 29th.

Denmark:

The main event coverage in Denmark will start at around 5:00 AM on Sunday.

South Africa:

The main event coverage in South Africa will start at around 5:00 AM on May 29th.

Egypt:

The main event coverage in Egypt will start at around 5:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Finland:

The main event coverage in Finland will start at around 6:00 AM on May 29th.

Italy:

The main event coverage in Italy will start at around 5:00 AM local time on Sunday.

South Korea:

The main event coverage in South Korea will begin at 12:00 PM local time on May 22nd.

