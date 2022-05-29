Multiple injuries reported after "sound disturbance" assumed gunshots lead to stampede during Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

An unfortunate incident took place at the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero fight event on May 28 at the Barclays Center in New York City. Journalist Mike Coppinger reported that as fans were trying to leave the arena after the event, they heard a sound disturbance causing them to rush back into the arena.

According to a Barclays Center security supervisor, a person equipped with a gun was present in the main plaza, which caused people to go back inside, resulting in a stampede. Multiple people suffered injuries, including a concussion and an elbow injury, and were taken to hospital following the incident:

"A Barclays Center security supervisor told ESPN there was a person with a gun in the main plaza that led to a stampede back into the arena. Multiple people transported to hospital. Official estimated approximately a dozen injuries. Among them: a concussion and an elbow injury."

An NYPD detective told ESPN that the stampede was the result of a sound disturbance and no gunshots were fired at the site. According to the detective,10 people with injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Naomi Osaka was present at the scene during the stampede at Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka was in attendance for the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero fight. The 24-year-old took to Twitter to share her version of what happened in the arena:

"I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so f***ing petrified man."

On May 28, Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero locked horns for the WBA Lightweight Title. The fight ended in the sixth round when 'Tank' landed a vicious left hand on his opponent, resulting in a knockdown.

'Rolly' got back up but the fight was stopped and Davis got his hand raised via TKO. With the win, 'Tank' extended his undefeated streak to 27.

