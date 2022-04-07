"They don't like each other" - Harlem Eubank on Kell Brook vs. Eubank Jr

Harlem Eubank claims that Kell Brook and Chris Eubank Jr. genuinely do not like each other and a bout between the two rivals would make sense.

The rivalry between Brook and Eubank Jr. stems from 2016 when 'The Special One' got the opportunity to fight Gennadiy Golovkin. The man from Brighton was speculated to face 'Triple G' but issues with the contract allowed Brook to take his place.

'The Special One' fought Golovkin in his home city of Sheffield and lost despite producing a spirited performance. Here's what Eubank Jr.'s cousin had to say about a possible showdown between his cousin and Brook in an interview with iFL TV:

"It's a great fan-friendly fight, their personalities rub together beautifully, they both don't like each other. Since the Golovkin 'happenings', they really can't stand each other, so I think it will make for a very entertaining build-up, press conference, especially on fight week."

Harlem Eubank backs Eubank Jr. to defeat Kell Brook

During the same interview, Harlem Eubank continued by backing his cousin to beat Kell Brook convincingly.

"It'll be a good fight early on but then I think Chris will dominate the fight. Kell might look good for a few rounds but Chris is really a different animal."

Brook is coming off an outstanding performance against his bitter British rival Amir Khan. 'The Special One' displayed that he is not ready for retirement by showcasing his power, timing and speed. Eubank Jr. is also seemingly in top form after defeating Liam Williams via a 12 round decision and dropping the Welshman down four times in total.

The major stumbling block to set up a bout between Brook and Eubank Jr. occurring was the weight. Eubank Jr. has fought the majority of his career at middleweight, whereas Brook has primarily fought at welterweight.

However, according to Kalle Sauerland, a weight has been agreed upon and now it is up to both fighters to come to a deal. Both boxers are currently fighting on Sky Sports, therefore, it is plausible that the financial aspect of the bout is all that remains.

