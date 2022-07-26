"Realistically he is an undefeated fighter" - Hasim Rahman Sr. doesn't rate Jake Paul below his son 

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Hasim Rahman Sr. made a surprise appearance with his son and sat down to discuss the Jake Paul fight. Rahman Sr., the man who beat Lennox Lewis, shared some surprising thoughts on the comparison of skills between Paul and Rahman Jr.

When asked if he felt Paul should be able to compete with his son, Rahman Sr. stated:

"Realistically, he's an undefeated fighter. Take the influencer, the YouTube stuff out, he's a fighter. So yeah, realistically, he should be able to compete. Jake can fight, so let's not make no mistake about it. Jake is a real fight, so yes, he should be able to compete."

Rahman Sr.'s statements prove he considers Paul a serious fight for his son and not just an easy money matchup.

Watch the interview with Hasim Rahman Sr. and Jr. here:

Hasim Rahman Jr. says he "babied" Jake Paul in sparring

While discussing the details of his fight with Jake Paul, Hasim Rahman Jr. stated he felt like he had gone easy on Paul:

"I really feel like I babied this man. I babied him when I sparred him, which gave him the confidence to go in there and say, 'Okay, I could hang with pro boxers. I could go kill this guy.'"

Rahman Jr. added that he felt all of the confidence he'd given 'The Problem Child' is almost working in his favor because Paul hasn't truly seen what his opponent is capable of:

"I gave him confidence when I sparred him with Nate Robinson and I boxed him with one hand. I've been giving this kid confidence this whole time, so it's almost like I okiedoked him into doing this."

Rahman Jr. claimed that Jake Paul's confidence is fake, and made a comparison to Shakur Stevenson calling out Jermell Charlo, who is 24 pounds above his weight of 130. He stated it would be asinine, yet Jake Paul has called out Rahman Jr., who fights at heavyweight.

Rahman Jr. doesn't believe that what Paul has is real confidence. If it was, he would attempt to make a middle ground for fighters to meet at, or go up in weight to challenge his opponents rather than create so many hoops for them to jump through to drop weight.

Rahman Jr. added these photos to his Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far