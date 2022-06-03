"Hearn doesn't know what the f**k he's doing in the US!" - Leonard Ellerbe, Mayweather Promotions CEO

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, continued his beef with Eddie Hearn, claiming the Matchroom promoter has failed to make DAZN a success in the US.

Ellerbe hosted a massive event at the Barclays Center in New York last week. The event saw Gervonta Davis take on Rolando Romero for the WBA (regular) Lightweight Championship. Davis knocked out Romero with a devastating left hook in the sixth round to end a highly entertaining and competitive contest.

Watch Davis knock out Romero:

Here's what Ellerbe said in a recent interview with Boxing Scene:

“I said what I needed to say about him, and these are facts. This guy was handed a budget well over a billion dollars and he blew right through it, and he has nothing to show for it because he doesn't know what the f---- he's doing. That's an irrefutable fact. DAZN has been a failure in the United States, and that's not my opinion. Those are facts."

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Ellerbe: DAZN Is A Failure, Hearn Doesn't Know What The F--- He's Doing In US! dlvr.it/SRYKjD Ellerbe: DAZN Is A Failure, Hearn Doesn't Know What The F--- He's Doing In US! dlvr.it/SRYKjD https://t.co/qjNccEdkWn

It is no secret that Len Blavatnik injected $4.3 billion into DAZN to prevent the app from going bankrupt. However, Hearn has had some recent success by staging the biggest female fight of all time between Amanda Serrano and Taylor. He also signed Canelo Alvarez on a two-fight deal.

Leonard Ellerbe is firing back at Eddie Hearn's recent comments

Leonard Ellerbe's comments come after Hearn recently slated the Mayweather Promotions CEO. He claimed that Ellerbe isn't one of the best promoters in the world and is simply an employee of Floyd Mayweather.

Here's what Hearn said in an interview with Pro Boxing Fans:

“When you talk about the top promoters in the world, do you mention Leonard Ellerbe? Let’s be honest, not in a million years. This guy is hilarious. He is so angry, he has lost his mind. I need to take him out for a nice cup of tea, Leonard Ellerbe. But, how can you say this guy doesn’t know what he’s doing? Look at me, we’re the biggest in the game. What are you? Nothing, you work for Floyd Mayweather.”

Watch the full interview with Hearn on Pro Boxing Fans:

It remains to be seen if the feud between Ellerbe and Hearn continues. With Davis now a free agent, the matchroom promoter will be looking to add the Baltimore boxer to his stable, which could add even more fuel to the fire.

