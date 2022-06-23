How to watch Zab Judah's Celebrity Boxing Championship 

Zab Judah's celebrity boxing event is commencing tonight at 8pm in downtown Los Angeles, California. The event will feature up-and-coming artists and celebrities in the hip-hop scene, and will host numerous musical performances.

The pre-show will be hosted by Yukmouth & Rap-A-Lot Radio, and the event will have commentary from Jadakiss, as well as other celebrity guests such as actors, world champion boxers, reality TV and NFL stars. Some of the performing artists include Luginnae and Elijah Banx. Celebrity guest judges include social media influencers Garik and Britany and skateboard legend Stevie Williams.

The event is being hosted by Dannon Green, with the headlining matchup being between Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi and Wooda of Little Women: Dallas.

Tickets for Zab Judah's show 'Battle of the Stars' have sold out, so fans can stream the event on Fite TV.

One of the fighters on Zab Judah's event didn't know who he was

During an interview yesterday with one of the amateur boxers fighting in Judah's Celebrity Boxing Championship, she was asked if she knew who Judah was, who was standing beside her. Unable to give an answer, the MC, Dannon Green, turned his attention to all of the fighters in the room and addressed them as a collective:

"To all you fighters that are fighting tomorrow, go home tonight and Google Zab Judah. I told Zab this a long time ago-- there was only two people I felt that could've beat Floyd Mayweather; a young Shane Mosley and Zab because of their style."

Judah has had a lengthy career in boxing, spanning from 1996 to 2019. During those years, he held the IBF and WBO Junior Welterweight Titles and the Undisputed Weltererweight Titles. He accumulated a total of 56 fights, with 44 wins, 10 losses, 2 no contests, and 30 knockouts.

Nicknamed 'Super', the southpaw Brooklyn, New York native has had bouts with some of the biggest names in boxing. These include Paulie Malignaggi, Danny Garcia, Vernon Paris, Amir Khan, Miguel Cotto, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Micky Ward.

Judah stated that he is looking forward to an exciting night of fights for the fans watching.

