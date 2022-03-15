"I was shocked that he would do something so disgusting" - Thor Björnsson talk about his altercation with Eddie Hall

Thor Björnsson has addressed his recent scuffle with Eddie Hall. The pair got into a heated altercation at the gym yesterday and Björnsson has opted to clear the air and explain what happened.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Björnsson said:

"This video has surfaced a few times but due to this set up not being discussed with the property owner, the video will not be shared. I'm looking forward to stepping into the ring with Eddie on Saturday so we can settle this once and for all, without it turning into a disgusting street fight which is clearly what Eddie wanted after his clear lack of discipline in yesterday's display."

Watch Björnsson's video below:

Thor Björnsson explained how everything unraveled. He was about to start training when he received a message that Eddie Hall was five minutes away from the gym. Both men are in Dubai preparing for their upcoming bout, and Hall knew what gym Björnsson was training in. According to 'The Mountain', his English counterpart set this up knowing he would meet him at the gym to try and get a reaction out of him.

Björnsson also revealed that as the pair started throwing insults back-and-forth, Hall spat at him and he spat back, an action he immediately regretted. The duo are set to lock horns this weekend.

Thor Björnsson doesn't want anyone near his food or drink because he does not trust Eddie Hall

On his third day of training in Dubai, Thor Björnsson made certain instructions very clear with his team. He did not want anyone near his food or drink, especially someone from Eddie Hall's team.

In the same video, he said:

"And I'm gonna make sure, no matter what, and you as a team here. I want no one near my food or drink coz I don't trust Eddie or his team... No one is allowed to go in out tent except just our team and I told my dad that he's the only one that's supposed to have the meals because I don't trust Eddie."

Björnsson does not want to take any chances going into fight week. He does not trust anyone from Hall's team because he believes they may tamper with his diet. Any wrong moves or decisions during fightweek could mean the fight gets postponed again, which is the last thing that anyone wants.

Rezboots @Rezboots

The World's Strongest Man 2018 The Mountain Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson (Game of Thrones)

WHEN: March 19th 2022 in Dubai

BILLED AS: ‘Heaviest Boxing Match in History’

talksport.com/sport/boxing/9… The World's Strongest Man 2017 The Beast Eddie Hall vsThe World's Strongest Man 2018 The Mountain Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson (Game of Thrones)WHEN: March 19th 2022 in DubaiBILLED AS: ‘Heaviest Boxing Match in History’ The World's Strongest Man 2017 The Beast Eddie Hall vs The World's Strongest Man 2018 The Mountain Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson (Game of Thrones)WHEN: March 19th 2022 in DubaiBILLED AS: ‘Heaviest Boxing Match in History’ talksport.com/sport/boxing/9… https://t.co/QfSoxjSADm

Edited by C. Naik

LIVE POLL Q. Who are you rooting for? Eddie Hall Thor Bjornsson 1 votes so far